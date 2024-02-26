Is it smart to invest in AI? Artificial intelligence says microchips are a safer bet

Gamers, designers, and video editors suffered when Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies took over the world. The price of professional graphics cards climbed to an all-time high and the market experienced a shortage of microchips.

Artificial intelligence is the newest craze in the tech world, and studies found that over 65% of all content developed in the world today is produced using AI. A recently released advertisement illustrated AI's ability to generate hyper-realistic videos through simple written prompts. Soon, there won't be a need for sets and cameramen, actors, directors, screenwriters, or researchers.

This is just one of thousands of implementations that will completely change everyday life. Actuaries in insurance companies and pension funds will be replaced by machines; along with engineers, designers, architects, programmers, doctors, pharmacists, and drivers. Will there be a need for the labor market at all?

Google logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

AI is the future of technology, but research suggests a more profitable investment route

The development of AI will come with significant monetary consequences, and eventually, entire industries may completely disappear. It is unclear which industries will succumb to the power of AI, and citizens and governments alike will be directly affected by the many ethical issues of artificial intelligence. One must be weary of what will happen when large parts of humanity will no longer need to work - after all, "man is born to toil".

Artificial intelligence requires a lot of processing power. Even if limited by humanity or even if it succeeds and takes over humanity, it and every other technology will require more and more processing power. This is a fact that we have been seeing for decades.

That is where the microchip industry comes in.

Without microchips, there is no artificial intelligence. In other words, the question is not where to invest in artificial intelligence technology, rather, will it be as profitable in the future as investments in microchips. Artificial intelligence will not be able to develop or survive without the continued development of microchips.

Recently, the market value of microchip manufacturer Nvidia reached $1.83 trillion, which means that the value of the company jumped by 225% within the last year. Conversely, AMD's market value is $288 billion and Intel's is $186 billion. Nvidia is leaping forward because of the microchips it produces. Advertisement

Google's artificial intelligence tool, now called Gemini and previously BARD, was asked whether AI or microchips is the smarter investment. It answered that if you are looking for an investment with high growth potential, AI may be a good option. However, it but that it is important to remember that this investment comes with higher risk, so the chip industry is a more stable investment.