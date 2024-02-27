The next big hit? Samsung unveiled its smart ring

After only hinting at it (again) just recently, Samsung finally presented the Galaxy Ring in a physical configuration at MWC 2024, and revealed more details.

The ring is of course focused on monitoring users' health indicators ,and will come in three colors: silver, gold and black.

In addition, some of Samsung's larger ambitions for this product line were revealed, which it sees as not just another wearable product, but as part of the company's vision for the future of ambient sensing.

What should you know about the Samsung smart ring?

According to The Verge, the ring is lighter than it looks and not as thick as expected. It has a slightly convex shape, and each color is offered in sizes 5 to 13, a wider range than usual, with sizes marked from S to XL on the inside of the ring. Samsung didn't specifically reveal which sensors are in the ring, but mentioned sleep insights based on heart rate, movement, and breathing. The Samsung Galaxy Ring / (credit: official site, Samsung)

The company plans to make women's health tracking features – already available in the Galaxy Watch series in collaboration with Natural Cycles – available on the Galaxy Ring, putting it in direct competition with the Finnish-made Oura smart ring. The Galaxy Ring's battery life increases slightly on the XL, but Samsung hasn't shared exact figures. Also, there is no exact launch date, with Samsung only saying that it will be launched "later this year."

Not only Samsung is entering the smart ring market. According to reports, Apple is also working on its own smart ring, which will focus on monitoring health indicators. Apple's ring is expected to have advanced sensors, similar to the Galaxy ring, and will likely be able to track data such as heart rate, blood pressure, sleep quality, and more.

According to reports in South Korea, Apple is closely monitoring the market and working with the idea that a smart ring can be a popular and less "cumbersome" alternative to a smart watch.