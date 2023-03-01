Sleep deprivation increases heart attack risks, study finds

Sleep is one of the most important elements in our daily lives. It not only relaxes the body and allows it to gain strength, but it also allows tissues and organs to regenerate and repair problems.

While the effects of sleep on the human brain are well-documented, a new study provides evidence of how important sleep is to heart health.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Clinical Cardiology, found a potential link between insomnia and heart attack risk – especially in women.

By identifying that insomnia is closely related to cardiovascular disease, the researchers decided to evaluate the condition's suitability as a potential risk factor for a heart attack.

Heart attack (Illustrative) (credit: FLICKR)

How dangerous is insomnia for your heart?

The study eventually discovered that people with insomnia were found to be 1.69 times more likely to have a heart attack than people who do not suffer from insomnia.

Researchers also found an association between an increased risk of heart attack and the duration of a person's sleep at night, discovering that people who slept five hours or less were found to be at the highest risk of heart attack – they precisely 1.56 times more likely to have a heart attack than people who slept seven or eight hours a night.

Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder affecting the general population, leading the study’s authors to say their findings should prompt the medical community to consider it as a risk factor for heart attacks and include getting sufficient levels of sleep in the guidelines for heart attack prevention.