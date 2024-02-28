Who are the next women ready to make waves in Israel’s high-tech?

Who are the next women who will make waves in Israel’s high-tech?

The Next-Gen Women Entrepreneurship Award will be presented to a promising woman entrepreneur at the upcoming Jerusalem Post Women Leaders Summit, which will be held on Wednesday evening, March 27, 2024, at the Carlton Hotel in Tel Aviv at 6 p.m. The prize competition, which is in its third year, honors and highlights women entrepreneurs early in their careers and encourages them to present and promote themselves and their projects.

Each representative will be given five minutes to pitch their company on stage and explain the need for their product, its funding, how it works, and its future market potential. The award, which is sponsored by the Luzzatto Group and the Jerusalem Post, will be presented to the winning entrepreneur, who will be chosen by a distinguished panel of judges at the conclusion of the event.

Dr. Esther Luzzatto, CEO of The Luzzatto Group and co-sponsor of the award, explained that the inclusion of women in leadership positions in business today is far more than a matter of diversity but is an existential necessity, especially in today’s economy.

“When a company wants to succeed, its chances increase dramatically when women are in key positions,” she said, adding that recent studies conducted by Google and the IVC Research Center have shown that the chances of success and survival of companies are higher in those that have installed women in positions of leadership.

“For example,” said Luzzatto, “companies whose management is comprised of both men and women are twice as likely to succeed in raising funds than companies run by exclusively male management.”

Spotlight on new leaders

“We see women leading, initiating, and joining in combat in the IDF– and performance and results are improved wherever they are found,” she added. “The Next-Gen Women Entrepreneurship Award, which we are presenting for the third year, has one goal – to put women on stage, in a place that is appropriate and right for all of us, and to enable them to promote their initiatives for the common good. We are excited to meet this year’s women entrepreneurs, and I encourage any woman who sees herself as a leader to apply today.”

In 2023, the award was presented to Dr. Larisa Adamyan, head of Haifa-based Thermomind, whose company is developing next-generation modalities for early-stage breast cancer detection.