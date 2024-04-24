Solving the world’s biggest challenges? Just a normal day at the Technion

A pill to slow Parkinson’s? Done. Detecting cancer early with an electronic nose? Invented. A smart road that charges electric vehicles as they drive? In testing. Clean electricity from seaweed and drinking water from dry desert air? Solved.

The list of incredible breakthroughs made possible by the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology is almost endless. For over 100 years, a multi-national, diverse range of Technion students and professors have been encouraged to take on the world’s biggest challenges, explore their passions, reach beyond the confines of their disciplines, and pursue unconventional thinking to solve the seemingly unsolvable.

They constantly ask one of the biggest questions of all: what if?

And then go answer it.

The result is an institution that consistently makes profound environmental, scientific, health, medical and technological discoveries that have a huge, positive impact, not just for the people of Israel but for every single one of us. Innovations born from the Technion have and are still changing the world, making the planet greener and our lives healthier, easier, safer, and better.

Growing real meat without harming animals, environmentally friendly rocket fuel that outperforms conventional fuels, bionic hands for children who need them that are so sensitive they can even catch a ball, 3D-printed coral reefs that can help save the world’s oceans, and an AI-based voice monitor for smartphones that can sense if an asthma sufferer is likely to have an attack. The breakthroughs just keep coming.

Israel’s leading defense companies seek out Technion aerospace engineering and computer science graduates to solve challenges unique to Israel’s defense needs. Iron Dome, one of Israel’s most remarkable defense systems, has saved thousands upon thousands of lives. During the current war, its protection allows Israelis to live life with some degree of normalcy. If it hadn’t been for this Technion-instilled drive, it may never have come to fruition.

