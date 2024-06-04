'Machine gun in one hand, phone in the other'

Nimrod Palmach, CEO of ISRAEL-is, and Micky Aharonson, Director of the Merit Spread Foundation, shared insights and initiatives aimed at countering anti-Israel sentiment in the aftermath of ongoing conflict. Palmach opened with a personal account of his experiences during the October 7 events, emphasizing the need for swift and decisive action. He stressed the importance of proactive engagement and strategic messaging to counter anti-Israel narratives effectively.

Aharonson followed him, recounting that the Merit Spread Foundation's had been in touch with the families of the hostages from the earliest days of the war. testimony highlighted the Merit Spread Foundation's pivotal role in supporting affected families and preparing for future crises.

Central to the discussion was the SpeakUp program, spearheaded by the Merit Spread Foundation, which equips Israeli soldiers and reservists with the tools to combat misinformation and advocate for Israel's cause. Aharonson spoke about the program's significance in empowering defenders of Israel to navigate the complexities of post-conflict discourse. "I would like to tell you why this project is important.," she said, noting that it had become personal in her eyes.

Palmach highlighted the role of education and dialogue stating that "the way that we approached is by sharing authentic people-to-people stories." Aharonson contrasted and advocated for deterrence measures against those perpetuating hatred and fear.

Palmach acknowledged a vocal minority, comprising around 20%, who actively propagate anti-Israel narratives, often seen on college campuses and in public demonstrations. Reflecting on the aftermath of October 7, Plamach vividly recalls the scenes of chaos and violence, juxtaposed with the disturbing chants of anti-Semitism on October 8, even as Israel grappled with the aftermath of the conflict.

Aharonson concluded by saying that she does not believe in an apologetic approach to dealing with antisemitism, instead stating that they should be deterred.

ISRAEL-is, and the Merit Spread Foundation sponsored a portion of the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference. www.jpost.com/AC24