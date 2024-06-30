Eretz Angels: The new investment club piling resources into Israel's periphery

A new initiative will connect international investors and markets to innovative efforts in Israel’s periphery by establishing a new angels club named "Eretz Angels."

"Eretz Angel" members will be able to invest in deep-tech technological ventures in Israel’s northern and southern communities. This will provide key early-stage support to initiatives and provide professional guidance.

The club will connect new innovative efforts with local and international investors and markets, allowing for expanded opportunities to join the start-up nation.

"Eretz Angels" comes amid difficult tidings, as the startup industry in Israel has experienced a lull in activity since October 7. This lull has particularly impacted high-tech ventures in their early stages, which means that the Eretz Angels club can be expected to breathe new life into the struggling periphery - especially areas more closely impacted by Hamas and Hezbollah attacks.

The investment club’s main focus will be on pre-seed and seed investments in the fields of technological innovation and entrepreneurship. Members will benefit from the club’s scouting of investment opportunities, which will be presented to them for investment, collaborations, strategic partnerships, pilots, and beta sites, whether through direct investments or establishing SPVs. Bringing Together Forces to Advance Israeli High-Tech in the Periphery. (credit: Tair Malka)

"Eretz Angels" is a unique initiative based on experience built over decades, strong ties to Israel's entrepreneurial community, and significant resources for investing in technology companies owned by entrepreneurs.

The club was jointly founded by the Kamea Foundation of the Kibbutz Movement, the Kibbutz Industry Association, the Central Bank, the Eretz Noshevat Foundation, and the Kinneret Innovation Center.

Kibbutz industry facilities serve as a design partner and potential investor. Agricultural initiatives utilize the infrastructure of economic branches and corporations of the kibbutzim and HaShomer HaChadash to identify farmers with needs and assess the capabilities for feasibility.

Eretz Angel members

The club has already drawn membership from well-respected, established investors such as Michael Eisenberg, Shalev Hollander, Doron Retter, Arthur Rubel, David Hager, Allen Gandhi, Brooke Goldstein, Shawn Anaiem, Yoram Tietz, Eli Paley, Richard Miller, and others.

The club is managed and co-founded by Nir Belzer, an experienced venture capitalist who has a professional history in entrepreneurship, managing, investing, and establishing venture capital funds.