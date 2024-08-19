Moptu: Algorithm-free social media creating an online safe space for Jews

Moptu, the brainchild of American Jewish tech entrepreneurs Josh Namm and Charles Haspel, has been disrupting the world of social media and news sharing long before Oct. 7.

Yet as antisemitism has skyrocketed in the past nine months, with deadly misinformation being spread all over social media platforms, Moptu’s unique approach to social media could potentially change how we consume news.

First and foremost, this is because they’re entirely algorithm-free.

How it works:

“Moptu is the only platform designed entirely for sharing articles,” Namm explains. A user can post articles freely from anywhere online about whatever they like, without getting blocked by algorithms, or without having their post filtered to the bottom of other users’ feeds due to content, number of likes, or number of followers.”

Moptu founders Josh Namm (L) and Charles Haspel. (credit: Moptu)

“Our other big innovation is that on the user’s page, they can organize their posts by topic,” Haspel adds. “Our format is completely unique. Because it is articles only, they get the attention on our site that they deserve. Free of the other distractions of social media, it’s pure information sharing.”

That means that what you see in your feed is entirely based on who you follow and what subjects you search. This approach, Haspel and Namm emphasize, frees users from the dangerous effects of other social media platforms, which have algorithms that slowly create trap users in echo chambers, exposing them only to certain biased perspectives while simultaneously harvesting their data and preferences to sell to advertisers.

To use the platform, Namm says, users simply post articles on their page, sorted into whatever categories they see fit, and add the appropriate hashtags so that their posts can be found by others. No posts are ever taken down, de-prioritized, hidden, or deleted because of bias.

Antisemitism in the media

"One of the things that we've been emphasizing post Oct. 7 is that we are the only Zionist and fully pro-Israel social media platform out there," Haspel explains. "That's a core value of ours."

Both proud Jews, Haspel and Namm, who are childhood friends, have long been aware of the way that many media sources distort and misrepresent key issues, especially Jewish issues and Israel.

That’s why while Moptu has a policy of not censoring users, it has absolutely zero tolerance for any sort of antisemitism, and anyone peddling anti-Jewish hate will be removed.

“This makes Moptu a unique place online where Jewish people can come to share information and be educated on Jewish issues. They can follow accounts of people they trust,” Namm says.

For example, Namm, who does a lot of Jewish advocacy work combatting antisemitic fake news, regularly uses his own platform to source reliable and accurate information on Israel.

“I just search Moptu via the key words or hashtags I want,” Namm explains, “and I can find the exact information I need… articles on exactly what I’m interested in, from sources I trust, laid out before me in chronological order. Nothing ever gets filtered out, prioritized, or removed due to bias like it does on so many other platforms.”

In this way, whether a person is just writing an article and is looking for sources, fighting antisemitic fake news online and searching for a quality article to prove their point, or just trying to get educated on Israel and Jewish issues, Moptu aims to become the go-to Jewish resource online.

As Namm puts it, “On other social media platforms you fight antisemitism. On Moptu you get the information to wage those fights.”

A post-Oct. 7 ‘safe space’ for Jews

As Haspel explains, Moptu is a unique, easily accessible personal article aggregator, fully in the control of the user.

Part of the idea, Haspel says, is that the platform “gives every user the power to become a major influencer without even necessarily needing to write.” The success of users is powered entirely by the merits of their posts, Haspel adds, and without any fear of trolling or antisemitic, racist attacks online.

“Moptu is the only social platform where you can just share accurate information on Israel, and not worry about antisemitism or all the trash that’s out there,” Haspel explains, adding that “the user can decide whether to turn on or off comments on an article-to-article basis, and have strict policies against any form of trolling.”

In a world where the internet and social media has become a dangerous place for Jews, Haspel and Namm hope that Moptu will create a powerful counter movement.

“To use a couple of clichés, we’re a post-Oct. 7 safe space for Jews,” Haspel says. “While it is obviously possible, and encouraged, to post about a wide range of topics on our platform, we have the ability, by virtue of many of our articles being Israel focused, to magnify the power of Jewish voices.”

Community advocacy

At a time when Jews, in both Israel and the Diaspora, are struggling to put up a united front against increasing waves of antisemitism and hatred, Moptu could provide a way for Jewish communities to organize, and to share information that is vital for their survival.

For example, in the US at least, there are a number of initiatives at the Jewish community level that share information about antisemitic and anti-Israel events, proposed legislation, marches, etc., so that local Jews can raise their voices, advocate for themselves, and protest.

Haspel and Namm believe that Moptu can amplify these initiatives: a trusted community member can post an article about specific antisemitic issues and potential ways to combat those issues from afar, and in this way could enlist the aid of Jewish users around the world, connecting communities and channeling Jewish strength.

Looking to the future

Currently Moptu is just two people, Namm and Haspel, building their user base, finding investors, and gaining notoriety. Ultimately, however, both founders believe that for Moptu, the sky is the limit.

“We want Moptu to be a household name,” Namm says.

“The written word is always going to be the best way to transfer information, and we’re determined to create the best possible way for sharing the written word, in the form of articles,” Namm explains.

“We’re providing balance,” Haspel adds. “We want there to be a platform that’s better than what’s currently out there in advocating for Israel, and we want Jews to have a safe resource for getting that information and sharing that information.”

In an online world full of fake news, lies, libel, and distortion, Haspel and Namm believe that Moptu can cut through all the noise and find the truth.

“We’ll give people the resources to fight the good fight,” Namm concludes.

Link: https://www.moptu.com