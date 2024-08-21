Israeli tech community honored at NYSE as entrepreneurs ring opening bell

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) celebrated the achievements of Israeli Mapped in NY Monday by inviting representatives to ring the Opening Bell, marking a significant moment for Israeli innovation in New York’s technology ecosystem.

Israeli Mapped in NY and its founder, Guy Franklin, were joined by 12 leading Israeli entrepreneurs at the NYSE podium. This group included founders of companies at the forefront of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, fintech, and media.

Their participation in the event underscored the deep connections between Israel and New York, highlighting the impact of over 450 Israeli startups operating in the city.

Franklin received a special acknowledgment from NYSE President Lynn Martin in recognition of their contributions. Franklin expressed his pride in the Israeli tech community's resilience and continued success at the event. "The growth of the tech ecosystem in New York has been extraordinary, with Israeli founders playing a pivotal role in driving innovation and economic success. Since October 7th, Israeli tech has continued to deliver despite immense challenges, demonstrating resilience and commitment to excellence," he said.

The Israeli entrepreneurs included Dean Sysman, co-founder and CEO of Axonius; Yotam Segev, co-founder, and CEO of Cyera; Nadav Shoval, co-founder and CEO of Openweb; Sanaz Yashar, co-founder and CEO of Zafran Security; Amir Elichai, co-founder and CEO of Carbyne; Amiram Shachar, co-founder, and CEO of Upwind, Ben Reuveni, co-founder and CEO of Gloat, Oded Hareven, co-founder and CEO of Akeyless, Galina Antova, Co-founder and CBO, Claroty, Michael Shoulov, Co-founder & CEO Fireblocks and Saar Yoskovitz, Co-founder & CEO Augury. The president of the NYSE, Ms. Lynn Martin honoring Guy Franklin. (credit: OHAD KAB)

The ringing of the Opening Bell symbolizes the ongoing collaboration between Israeli tech leaders and New York, further solidifying the city’s status as a global tech hub. Israeli Mapped in NY, established by Franklin, was created to help Israeli entrepreneurs expanding to New York connect with the industry and showcase Israeli success. The platform features an interactive map of Manhattan, highlighting the Israeli startups operating in the city.

Collaborations with NYC mayor

Recently, the platform expanded its reach by establishing an investment arm focusing on Israeli companies, particularly cybersecurity. Collaborations with the mayor of New York and other vital entities have also been formed, all to promote Israeli tech in the Big Apple.