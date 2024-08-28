Instagram's new features: Because your feed wasn't chaotic enough

In a move that's sure to delight chronic oversharers and confuse the technologically challenged, Instagram has decided to unleash a veritable cornucopia of new features.
Font mayhem
First on the docket: a font extravaganza for Reels and Stories. The dozen or so existing fonts weren't enough to express the deep philosophical musings behind cat videos.
Now, you can animate these fonts, too, just in case your followers were at risk of actually reading the text.
Text for photos and carousels
Instagram extended this text-and-sticker madness to photos and carousels as well. Now, you can transform that perfectly good landscape shot into a digital scrapbook nightmare.
Nothing says "I appreciate nature" quite like a neon comic sans caption plastered across a sunset.
Bigger is better
For those who find it impossible to curate their content, rejoice! The carousel limit has been bumped up to a staggering 20 photos and videos. Because 19 pictures of your weekend brunch weren't enough to fully capture the "vibe."
These new features are incredibly easy to use; just tap, swipe, and watch as your once-clean aesthetic descends into chaos.
Instagram has handed us a loaded gun of creativity, and it's only a matter of time before someone shoots themselves in the foot.
Will these new tools revolutionize digital storytelling? Or will they simply result in a lot more content that looks like it was designed by a sugar-high toddler with a new iPad? Only time and our poor, overstimulated retinas will tell.