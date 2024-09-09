"Hack the Hate" conference: A groundbreaking effort to combat online antisemitism

On September 10, 2024, Tel Aviv will host the "Hack the Hate" conference, a first-of-its-kind event designed to harness Israeli technological innovation to fight the rise of online antisemitism. Organized by the 8200 Alumni Association and Generative AI for Good, the event will bring together startups, entrepreneurs, investors, government officials, diplomats, and civil society organizations for a collaborative effort to develop real-time solutions to combat hate speech on digital platforms.

The conference comes in response to a concerning surge in antisemitic incidents globally. According to the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, antisemitic violence has spiked by 330% in the past year alone, with nearly half of these incidents related to the "Swords of Iron" conflict. Social media platforms, in particular, have seen a staggering 1,200% rise in posts calling for violence against Jews, Israelis, and Zionists. 8200 Alumni Association emphasized the importance of the Israeli tech sector in addressing this issue. (Credit: 8200 Alumni Association)

"Hack the Hate" aims to address this growing crisis through cutting-edge technologies. Participants will explore AI systems designed to identify and classify antisemitic content in real time, interactive educational tools to raise awareness, and platforms that can monitor and flag the spread of hate speech across social networks. Among the speakers at the event will be Eran Yariv, a senior executive at Microsoft and head of the company's AI engineering group, as well as Avi Cohen Scali, Director General of Israel's Diaspora Affairs Ministry, and Carole Nuriel, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League in Israel.

Chen Shmilo, CEO of the 8200 Alumni Association, emphasized the importance of the Israeli tech sector in addressing this issue. "Israeli high-tech is one of the top five innovation hubs globally, with extraordinary human capital and capabilities. We aim to encourage this industry to harness its strengths to develop effective solutions to the rise of antisemitism online."

Shiran Melamedovsky Somach, CEO and founder of Generative AI for Good, highlighted the global nature of the threat. "Online antisemitism is not just a Jewish problem; it poses a real danger to democracy and Western society. By fostering cross-border collaborations, Israeli technology can lead a revolution in how we tackle this growing issue."

With major partners like Microsoft, Bank Hapoalim, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Jewish Federation of New York, the conference promises to be a critical milestone in the global fight against hate and incitement. The event also offers a unique opportunity for startups, investors, and global tech leaders to unite in the mission to curb online hate speech.