Israeli company AviaHome develops program allowing seniors to remain home while receiving support

For 81-year-old Nira, a retired nurse and community member who lives in the heart of Tel Aviv, “the thought of moving to assisted living really gave me chills. Then I heard about a new Israeli technology that can provide me with the security and assistance that I need to live in a big city with my friends and family nearby and cultural gatherings at hand.”

Nira’s story takes a poignant turn as she continues, “A few months ago, I lost my grandson in the war. He was a reserve officer who fell in battle. The crisis was extremely difficult, and the support I received from the community management and the members themselves simply saved me. Thanks to my community membership, I’ve made quite a few new friends with whom I maintain regular contact.”

Her experience demonstrates how cutting-edge innovations, when coupled with a strong sense of community, can provide vital support during life’s most challenging moments, revolutionizing the aging process for seniors worldwide.

As the global elderly population is projected to nearly double from 10% to 20% in the coming decades, innovative solutions are emerging to address the unique challenges faced by this growing demographic.

At the forefront of this technological revolution is AviaHome, an Israeli company that has developed a comprehensive platform enabling older adults to remain in their homes and communities while receiving necessary support and services. Technology (credit: INGIMAGE)

The platform’s user-friendly app connects seniors to a vibrant community, allowing them to participate in social gatherings, concerts, and outdoor activities with just a touch of a button. It also facilitates access to essential support services, effectively addressing the challenges of aging without compromising on lifestyle or autonomy.

We provide not only technology but also a human contact in the form of a “head of community” that knows personally each member of the community. These days we are completing a successful Pilot in Tel Aviv, where over 100 members of the first community, including Nira, are experiencing enhanced quality of life and a stronger sense of belonging.

This success has led to a collaboration with the Israeli Association of Community Centers (IACC), which chose AviaHome’s platform as part of an Innovation Authority program aimed at integrating Israeli technologies into government companies. Through this collaboration, hundreds of thousands of senior citizens across the country will be able to join a new national program, which creates third-age communities that receive comprehensive aging-in-place services.

Complementary initiatives and technologies

We are also collaboration with “Healthy Aging” to offer naturally occurring seniors retirement communities a comprehensive service that includes a range of activities, from yoga classes to health-related lectures and emergency response services, in order to meet the unique needs of elderly individuals living at home, further solidifying Israel’s position as a leader in aging-tech innovation. Advertisement

A holistic approach to aging

While technology plays a crucial role, experts emphasize the importance of adapting the physical home environment to support aging in place. Simple modifications such as installing grab bars, improving lighting, and removing tripping hazards can significantly reduce accident risks. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The combination of advanced technology and practical home modifications creates a comprehensive strategy for supporting seniors as they age. This approach not only enhances their quality of life but also alleviates the strain on healthcare systems and families.

The concept of “Aging-in-Place” promotes independence, social continuity, emotional stability, financial savings, and an improved quality of life. By addressing challenges such as social isolation, bureaucratic hurdles, and maintaining an autonomous lifestyle, AviaHome’s platform ensures that seniors can enjoy the benefits of assisted living while remaining in their own homes.

As the global population continues to age, Israel’s innovative solutions are setting a new standard for senior care. By enabling older adults to maintain their independence, social connections, and access to community facilities, these technologies are reshaping the future of aging – one home at a time. The success stories of seniors like Nira demonstrate that with the right support and technology, aging in place can be not just a possibility, but a fulfilling and enriching experience.

The writer, an Israeli entrepreneur, is founder and CEO of AviaHome.