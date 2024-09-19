Generative AI takes center stage in the fight against hate: Insights from the ‘Hack the Hate’

The growing capabilities of generative artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming industries and changing how we live, communicate, and solve problems. But for Shiran Mlamdovsky Somech, founder and CEO of Generative AI for Good, and Chen Shmilo, CEO of the 8200 Alumni Association, AI isn't just a tool for progress—it's both a vehicle for social change and a soldier in the current war.

This vision took center stage at the "Hack the Hate - Israeli Tech Against Online Antisemitism" conference, an event that showcased AI's potential to tackle issues like antisemitism and other forms of hate speech on today’s many social platforms. The demand exceeded even the organizers' expectations. (Credit: Idan Marzuk)

The conference, organized through a collaboration between Generative AI for Good and the 8200 Alumni Association and hosted by graduate of the Gesher Leadership Program and journalist Noa Lavie, gathered leaders from various tech sectors, diplomats, politicians, and even influencers seeking to use their platform for good. More than anything else, this variety marked the unparalleled importance of cross-sector collaboration in addressing this global social challenge. “It’s not just about us,” said Mlamdovsky Somech. “We’re adjusting the world for the new battlefield.”

Leading companies and organizations, such as Microsoft, Bank Hapoalim, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, the World Zionist Organization, the UJA Federation of New York, Gesher Leadership Institute, and Group 9500, were among the conference partners.

Starting her career in the media and tech industry, Mlamdovsky Somech's life changed after a profoundly emotional encounter with a domestic violence survivor. Her story moved Mlamdovsky Somech and ignited a profound question: "What if we could use technology to give a voice to the women who didn't survive?" "At first, I wasn't sure if this was a crazy idea or a genius one, but I decided to go for it." Her project, Listen to My Voice, eventually gained 28 partners from various sectors, reached international platforms such as the United Nations (UN) and NATO, and won international awards. The event addressed one of the most insidious forms of hate in today's digital world. (Credit: Idan Marzuk)

Mlamdovsky Somech led various other projects, promoting and raising awareness of social issues such as violence against women, education, democracy, human trafficking, and Holocaust commemoration in collaboration with Meta, Microsoft, March of the Living, and more. Since October 7th, she has also been advocating for the release of hostages by responsibly applying GenAI and actively promoting the use of GenAI for combating hate, ignorance, and antisemitism.

Chen Shmilo, with a background in law, public health, and public policy, transitioned from working in NGOs and the public sector to technological entrepreneurship. A graduate of Fulbright’s Humphrey Fellowship in public health policy and management, Shmilo has been instrumental in creating platforms to foster innovation within Israel's renowned tech ecosystem.

The collaboration between Shmilo’s 8200 Alumni Association and Mlamdovsky Somech’s Generative AI for Good took shape after their joint mission to New York, organized by the Gesher Leadership Institute and the Ministry of Diaspora: “This is where I met Shiran,” he recalled. “As we came back to Israel after this visit, we started contemplating the consequences of the online hate that we saw in the streets of New York.” Witnessing firsthand the severe outcome of antisemitism online, intensified by the events following October 7, Shmilo and Mlamdovsky Somech were determined to take action, and ‘Hack the Hate’ was born.

The Hack the Hate conference had a single guiding light - to research the broader possibilities of generative AI. The event was designed to address one of the most insidious forms of hate in today's digital world: antisemitism. "Online antisemitism, like domestic violence, is rooted in social hierarchies," said Mlamdovsky Somech. "It's widespread, complex, and constantly evolving, but by leveraging AI technology, we can predict, detect and respond wisely by raising awareness, engaging the public, and even creating empathy and trust."

"Technology has been weaponized against Jews all over the world," Shmilo agreed and added, "Our approach must be equally sophisticated. We view it like we do cybersecurity—using technology to detect, prevent, and counteract hate is crucial. We need to reclaim this tech, and use it to fight back."

And so, on September 10 in Tel Aviv, a gathering of diplomats, politicians, tech leaders, AI experts, and influencers came together to confront the reality that the problem of online hate, particularly antisemitism, transcends Israel and affects the global community. Flooding the venue, Mlamdovsky Somech recalls her surprise and delight at the number of people who answered their call: “It seems like we truly touched an exposed nerve,” she said, “there's a widespread understanding that we're facing global security threats, and people want to help.”

Shmilo shared the bleak reality of online hate in his opening remarks: “It takes only 15 seconds to make one person hater another," and added, "This fight is a modern version of David versus Goliath. Once again, [Israelis] have boldness, creativity, and a firm belief that we can knock down this evil."

Shmilo later told the Jerusalem Post: “There are so many haters worldwide, and it's not just their numbers.” “They're using incredibly sophisticated technology to spread hate, so obviously, our weapon should be just as innovative.” Shmilo asserted that this weapon can only come from one source - human capital. “We cannot participate in this battle without the Israeli tech ecosystem and the bright minds that we have here in Israel and in the Jewish world,” he said.

One of Hack the Hate's core messages was the importance of collaboration. Mlamdovsky Somech reinforced the power of collaboration with a concrete example from her experience: "We’ve seen firsthand the power of cross-sector collaboration. In one campaign, 28 partners from three sectors worked together. The nonprofit organizations provided expertise and connected us with affected families and users.

The private sector contributed technology, and the public sector helped sponsor the campaign and created strategic collaborations. This kind of collaboration can elevate a campaign to the national and international level." This approach is crucial in the fight against online hate as antisemitism adapts to new digital landscapes.

During the conference, experts discussed cutting-edge technologies designed to counter these trends. Shmilo explained the flexibility of these tools through what is known as "dual-use technology." "We often use this term to describe technology that can serve both civil and military purposes,” he said, “ It can be sold to defense markets or security organizations, but also applied in a civil context, this kind of technology can enhance solutions for tackling misinformation and disinformation, while also being instrumental in combating online antisemitism."

The conference’s first panel, moderated by Aviv Frenkel, Co-Founder and CEO of Moonshot AI, focused on the significant role of generative AI and other technologies in combating disinformation, deepfakes, and hate speech, including antisemitism. It included Rafi Mendelsohn, VP of Marketing at Cyabra; Ella Keinan, Founder of Bright Mind and content creator; Shirona Partem, Co-Founder of Amplify; and Michael Matias, Co-Founder and CEO of Clarify. “We need to amplify the good,” said Mendelsohn during the panel, “to deal with the bad and to uncover the fake.”

But AI's role in education goes beyond preventing misinformation, as addressed in the second panel moderated by Inbal Orpaz, a Strategic Innovation Consultant and Researcher. The panel shifted the discussion from cybersecurity to EdTech and funding.

The panelists were Ally Golan, General Partner of 6Star Capital; Dr. Yael Richler Friedman, Pedagogical Director at The International Institute for Holocaust Education at Yad Vashem; Elad Har Zahav, Head of Business Development at Poalim Tech; and Or Gorodissky, VP of R&D at D-ID.

Mlamdovsky Somech explained the challenges this shift presents. "Education is no longer about a teacher standing in front of a class with a presentation,” she said, revealing a recent report by UNESCO and the Jewish Congress, which found that Holocaust memory is at risk.

“Students rely solely on LLMs for information. Malicious actors spread misinformation online, and there's a significant lack of access to credible research from institutions.” Beyond misinformation, Mlamdovsky Somech sees AI as a tool to build empathy and emotional understanding, which she believes is vital in combating hate. “We need to teach young people not just facts, but to feel and understand the impact of hate.”

Eran Yariv, Partner Group Engineering Manager at Microsoft AI, Israel, gave other fascinating insights. “Written words have always been a great way to control the minds of people,” he said, and he went on to speak on the nature of personal targeting by AI and the dangers of deepfake technology. Yariv assured the audience that deepfake technology is not inherently harmful: 'This is exactly where the Israeli talent pool can be best harnessed to fight back.' (Credit: Idan Marzuk)

In a hopeful conclusion, Yariv assured the audience that deepfake technology is not inherently harmful; when used responsibly, it has the potential to be part of the solution. “This is the essence of this summit,” he said, “we can use this same technology to stop these malicious players. This is exactly where the Israeli talent pool can be best harnessed to fight back.”

Concluding with pitches from startups focused on fighting online hate, such as Brinker and Civilian Intelligence Center, “Hack the Hate" stood as a testament to how Israel positions itself as a leader in the global fight against hate and antisemitism, using cutting-edge technology as its greatest weapon.

In one of the most touching statements of the evening, panel member Ally Golan noted: “We have nothing to lose other than everything. We should do it for ourselves and for our children, and there is so much we can do - we just need these brave, courageous people to say yes.”

The conference's aftermath saw what could only be described as the beginning of a movement, the first step in addressing global security threats. As various organizations approach them, Mlamdovsky Somech and Shmilo explore the right strategic partnerships, carrying this momentum forward through cross-sector and border collaborations. “Together,” Mlamdovsky Somech concluded, “we can shape a safer, more tolerant digital future. Our collective work begins now.”

This article was written in cooperation with the 8200 Alumni Association and Generative AI for Good.