Israel's first wave energy power plant to launch in Jaffa Port

Israel's first sea wave energy power plant will launch in Jaffa Port next Thursday to help the country address climate change and transition to renewable energy.

The project was jointly developed by the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, the municipal development company 'Atarim,' Eco Wave Power, and EDF Renewables Israel.

This will be a pilot station for generating electricity from sea waves, and will aim to combine multiple areas, such as innovation, sustainability, and the challenges of climate change.

The municipality said that supporting innovative technologies to reduce emissions is a key part of the city’s environmental and sustainability initiatives.

The Energy and Infrastructure Ministry recognized the project as a "pioneering technology." Inna Braverman, Co-Founder & CEO, Eco Wave Power Ltd. (credit: Courtesy)

Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power explains the technology behind the project, which "connects floaters to existing marine structures like breakwaters and piers. These floaters rise and fall with the waves, powering a hydraulic motor and generator located onshore. The system includes smart controls that lift the floaters out of the water during storms to prevent damage."

The company is currently building several other similar stations across the world, including Los Angeles and Porto.

The project is led by Eco Wave Power founder and CEO Inna Braverman, who graduated from the “Women for Climate” program, one of the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality's environmental and sustainability initiatives.