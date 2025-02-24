Why Serbian gaming giant Meridianbet is betting big on Israeli innovation - opinion

While much of the world of technology focuses on artificial intelligence, the gaming industry is thriving under the radar. This sector is one of the fastest growing in the tech sector, driven not just by entertainment, but also by relentless innovation and fierce competition for consumer engagement. To stay ahead, we must constantly evolve.

As a Serbian entrepreneur and businessman, when I look for global expansion opportunities, Israel stands out. I admire your country’s culture of innovation, which consistently leads in high-tech. Israel has long been a pioneer in AI, cybersecurity, fintech and gaming technology—all key components of our industry’s future. The entrepreneurial spirit and technological advancements emerging from Israel align perfectly with Meridianbet’s vision.

We are actively seeking Israeli partners, from AI startups revolutionizing user personalization, to fintech firms optimizing seamless, secure transactions. By integrating Israeli innovation into our operations, we aim to enhance our technology stack and maintain our leadership in the global gaming market.

Shared history

Israel and Serbia share a history of resilience and determination. We recognize Israel’s spirit of innovation and perseverance, which aligns perfectly with our own approach to business and growth. This is why we are committed to building and nurturing long-term partnerships and investment opportunities with Israeli companies.

Profitable Growth in Gaming

Meridianbet and Golden Matrix Group exemplify profitability in the gaming industry. In 2024, our preliminary revenues grew by 61%, reaching $150 million for the fiscal year.

The numbers speak for themselves. This was not an isolated success, but a continuation of a strong trend built on strategic investments, operational excellence and a deep understanding of player behavior.

This success is backed by over $4.6 billion wagered across all our platforms in Q3 2024 only. This means we operate one of the most efficient and scalable gaming businesses in the industry.

Innovation Driving Engagement

The key to our sustained growth isn't just in the numbers—it's in innovation. Our AI-powered betting and casino recommender tailors game and bet suggestions based on player behavior, driving a 10%+ increase in engagement and boosting new game interactions by 9%. As we push boundaries, we're also exploring strategic collaborations, including with Israeli tech leaders, to drive the next wave of innovation

We also maintain a strong multi-platform approach. Our presence spans the U.K. through R Kings, Mexico via MexPlay and Australia through Classics for a Cause. With new licenses in Brazil, Peru and South Africa, we are expanding into markets valued at over $22 billion, according to the estimates of Vixio, GrandViewResearch and ENV Media. This global reach allows us to adapt our strategies to diverse player preferences while maintaining the efficiency of a centralized, data-driven operation.

Horizontal and Vertical Growth

GMGI’s expansion isn’t just about geography—it’s about owning the entire value chain. As a diversified gaming technology group, GMGI operates a vertically integrated model, developing the technology that powers its platforms. Meridianbet, as GMGI’s sports betting and gaming division, leverages this ecosystem—ranging from proprietary payment solutions to AI-driven risk management—ensuring cost efficiencies and a seamless user experience.

Our horizontal growth is just as aggressive. We’re not only in sports betting—we’re thriving in casino gaming, eSports and social gaming.

Betting on the Future

We are more than a gaming company; we are a technology powerhouse, a global operator and a future-focused enterprise. With our financial strength, operational expertise and commitment to constant innovation, we are set to define the next era of gaming.

We can do this together—in Tel Aviv and Belgrade.

For us, the future isn’t a gamble—it’s a calculated strategy. As we continue to expand, we seek visionary partners who share our commitment to growth, technology and responsible gaming. Israel’s innovation ecosystem presents the perfect opportunity for such collaboration.

Together, we can redefine the gaming experience for millions of players worldwide—and that’s a bet worth taking.

The writer is the CEO of Meridianbet (Part of Golden Matrix Group – NASDAQ: GMGI)