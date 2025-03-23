SQLink Celebrates 30 Years with a 4,000-Guest Purim Party

SQLink celebrated its 30th anniversary with a grand Purim event attended by around 4,000 employees, clients, and their partners. Held at the Expo Tel Aviv venue, the event was themed around the 1990s—the decade when SQLink was founded.

It featured a welcoming reception with food stalls, a bar serving drinks and alcoholic beverages, a performance by renowned Israeli singer Hanan Ben Ari, who sang his biggest hits, and a late-night party with DJs Itay Galo and Eliad Nachum.

A special video was shown during the event, highlighting SQLink's journey from its humble beginnings in a two-room apartment to becoming a major company that employs thousands of workers.

The entire senior management team of SQLink, led by founder and CEO Tamir Goren, attended the 30th-anniversary celebration alongside numerous employees and their partners.

The event brought together senior representatives from some of Israel’s largest companies and organizations collaborating with SQLink. This included Bank Hapoalim, Isracard, Israel Aerospace Industries, Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, Ormat, Meitav Dash, Discount Bank, Hot Mobile, PHI, and several others. SQLink Logo (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

The SQLink family

During the event, SQLink CEO Tamir Goren shared his appreciation, stating: "The success of SQLink is due to our partners and the remarkable individuals who work here—they have transformed this company into a true family. Thank you all for your partnership, commitment, and dedication."

Goren also acknowledged the loyalty and dedication of long-term employees by inviting 14 individuals who have been with the company for over 20 years to receive recognition awards on stage.

Among the honorees were Dvorit Freeman, the company’s first employee, and Momi Deutsch, SQLink’s first significant client from Strauss Group.

Avi Rogovsky, who has devoted 40 years to the important mission of digitally preserving the memory of Israel’s fallen soldiers within the SQLink framework, was honored with a special Lifetime Achievement Award. Advertisement

SQLink, celebrating its 30th anniversary, offers various advanced technology solutions and services, including digital and software development, AI, data analytics, BI, big data, cybersecurity, QA and automation, IT infrastructure, and more. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The group employs about 2,800 experts and consultants, serving major organizations and companies across various industries. Recently, SQLink acquired a controlling stake in AgileSparks at a valuation of 10 million NIS.

As part of this acquisition, AgileSparks will integrate into SQLink's core activities, allowing SQLink clients to access agile methodologies through one of the leading global companies in the field.