Dovrat Weizer: ‘Magen David Adom is Israel’s medical Iron Dome - 48% of its personnel are women’

“Magen David Adom is Israel’s medical Iron Dome,” Dovrat Weizer, Chairwoman of Women of MDA, stated at The Jerusalem Post Women Leaders Summit yesterday. In an interview with The Jerusalem Report Editor-in-Chief Tamar Uriel Beeri, Weizer elaborated on her journey into leadership, her strong commitment to MDA, and the pressing challenges the organization faces.

“First and foremost, I’m a mother of three, two of whom are soldiers,” Weizer shared. “In my first career as a CPA, I managed global public companies. When my eldest son started kindergarten, I realized that if I wanted to influence his education, I needed to volunteer.” That first step led her into politics, ultimately landing her at the helm of Women of MDA. Dovrat Weizer, Chairwoman of Women of MDA (credit: Mark Israel Salem)

After October 7, Weizer became involved in supporting soldiers and soon recognized the heroism of MDA’s teams. “They save lives with extraordinary professionalism,” she stated. “It’s a tremendous privilege to collaborate with them.” Although MDA is Israel’s official emergency medical service, it is not part of the state budget.

“This is simply unrealistic,” Weizer said. “Sixty percent of MDA’s budget comes from patient services and blood sales, while the remainder depends on public donations.”

She also emphasized the role of women in MDA: “48% of MDA personnel are women! I believe in the strength of women. Our platform provides every woman a voice to create a lasting impact on Israeli society.”

With her leadership, Weizer strives to ensure that MDA receives the recognition—and funding—it deserves. “This organization is founded on compassion and sacrifice. We must support it.”

This article was written in cooperation with Dovrat Weizer