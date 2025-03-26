From Revenue Management to Relocation – These Women Entrepreneurs Lead the Way 

The third panel of the evening entitled, Resource Management: Revenue & Relocation, was moderated by Eve Young, Economics Correspondent for the Jerusalem Post and featured Noam Millis, CEO and Co-founder of Panax, and Reut Sela Nizan and Rony Hoter-Ishay Meyer, Co-founders and partners of Relocation at SilkWay.

Noam explained that Panax is a cash flow management platform. She and her co-founders work with finance teams to help them gain control over their global cash flow footprint, allowing them to be in control and manage risks. They founded the company when they themselves were looking for a solution, and not finding one they built one themselves, which they were then able to sell to other companies looking for a solution. Noam Millis, CEO and Co-founder of Panax (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Rony Hoter-Ishay Meyer and Reut Sela Nizan were in a similar position. They founded their company after realizing they themselves were lacking a solution that was sorely missing. Through her own experience of relocation, Reut realized how, "for women it is a big challenge for us to understand that we are not only followers. If a door opens for our spouse, […] it is a huge opportunity for us too." Reut Sela Nizan (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Rony’s personal experience with relocation, which she undertook as part of her work in the corporate banking world, made her realize how rigid and inflexible the process can be, leaving individuals with little control over their own move. Facing these challenges firsthand, she saw the need for greater flexibility, which ultimately led her to found Relocation at Silkway. She explained, "No one is the same, and each family has its own specific needs—it is not a one-product-fits-all approach." Rony Hoter-Ishay Meyer (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Speaking about how their personal experiences have shaped their entrepreneurship, Noam spoke about her experience as an Olympic athlete contributed to her success. She stressed that, "Learning to fail and deal with failure and learning from these failures" is a life skill that benefits her professional career.

Offering some advice for women entrepreneurs in the world of startups, Reut emphasized that it is important to recognize the value of your own experience. Rony added that women tend to think further ahead, focusing on the details, which is an advantage in the business field. Noam's advice for women in startups is to embrace failure, and keep going.

This article was written in cooperation with Panax and SilkWay.