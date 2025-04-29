Jeff Bezos's Project Kuiper takes off: Amazon launches first 27 satellites.

Amazon, owned by Jeff Bezos, took a step toward expanding global broadband access with the launch of the first batch of satellites for Project Kuiper. On Monday, the tech giant deployed 27 satellites into orbit using an Atlas V rocket operated by United Launch Alliance (ULA). The mission, named Kuiper Atlas 1, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 19:00 (23:00 UTC). The satellites were placed into an initial orbit approximately 450 kilometers above the Earth's surface and will progressively raise their orbits to reach an operational altitude of about 630 kilometers. This launch marks Amazon's effort to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink network, according to the Financial Times.

Project Kuiper aims to become a formidable competitor to Starlink, which currently dominates the satellite internet market with over 8,000 satellites in orbit and more than five million paying customers globally. Amazon plans to rapidly deploy its own constellation, with a goal of launching more than 3,200 satellites into low Earth orbit over the next few years.

To catch up with the competition, Bezos plans to accelerate the deployment of the Kuiper constellation in the coming months and years. Amazon faces a deadline set by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy half of its planned constellation—1,618 satellites—by mid-2026. This requires an average of about 95 launches per month, a challenging pace that may necessitate Amazon to seek an extension from the FCC.

Amazon has invested more than $10 billion in Project Kuiper, with reports suggesting the total cost could reach $20 billion. The company has reserved more than 80 flights through United Launch Alliance, Arianespace, Blue Origin (Bezos's own company), and SpaceX (Elon Musk's company) to support its satellite launches. Most of the remaining launches will be performed by ULA's new Vulcan Centaur rocket, which can carry up to 45 Project Kuiper satellites in a single mission.

"We aim to help close the digital divide and provide fast and affordable broadband internet access to communities that are underserved or unserved by traditional communication technologies," Amazon stated in 2023 when presenting prototypes of subscriber terminals.

Despite being several years behind its rival SpaceX in launching satellite internet services, Amazon executives believe that the company's deep consumer product experience and established cloud computing business will give Project Kuiper an edge over Starlink. The Kuiper system will initially provide broadband internet access at speeds of up to 400 megabits per second, with the possibility to increase speeds to 1 gigabit per second and more.

Experts, however, remain concerned about the increasing number of satellites in orbit, which raises the risk of collisions and contributes to congestion in space. The proliferation of large satellite constellations like Project Kuiper and Starlink exacerbates the risks of possible collisions and disturbances in astronomical observations. "I find it horrifying. All of the downsides are coming to pass, and there's still no regulation," said Samantha Lawler, an astronomer at the University of Regina in Saskatchewan, according to Scientific American.

Moreover, the introduction of Project Kuiper and other mega constellations could significantly increase the number of close approaches across all satellites to the "tens or even hundreds of millions" per year, according to Hugh Lewis, a space debris expert at the University of Southampton in England. "Every day is unprecedented territory," he said, as reported by Scientific American.

Amazon has not yet announced its own automated collision avoidance system for Project Kuiper satellites. Concerns about space debris and the impact on astronomy have led to calls for more regulation and oversight of satellite launches. "At some point, we have to stop launching these constellations," said Michelle Hanlon, a space lawyer at the University of Mississippi. "I hope we figure it out," she added, emphasizing the need for international cooperation to prevent potential disasters. Advertisement

Despite the challenges, Amazon is pushing forward with Project Kuiper, viewing it as an opportunity. Andy Jassy, Amazon's chief executive, indicated that Project Kuiper could become the company's "fourth pillar" alongside its online marketplace, cloud services, and Amazon Prime subscriptions. "Amazon wouldn't be investing the best part of $20 billion unless they perceived a multibillion-dollar opportunity," said Tim Farrar, a satellite communications expert in California.

Amazon aims to begin delivering service to customers later this year, with the official launch expected in 2025. The company developed a compact terminal designed to ensure a stable and fast connection, with a focus on portability. "We are designing the system to balance performance and affordability and intend to offer choice and flexibility by providing a range of options to customers," Amazon stated.

As the competition in low Earth orbit intensifies, with other players like OneWeb and China's Guowang constellation also expanding their networks, Amazon's entry into the satellite internet market marks a development. The company is leveraging the synergy between its operations to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink, potentially intensifying the space competition between the two billionaires.

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.