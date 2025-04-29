IBM announces $150 billion investment in US to enhance quantum computing push.

IBM announced plans to invest $150 billion in the US over the next five years to strengthen its position as a leader in computing and quantum computing. This investment strategy aims to reinforce IBM's standing in the industry while propelling the US economy forward. "Since our founding 114 years ago, we have focused on American jobs and manufacturing, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment, we will ensure that IBM remains the epicenter of the world’s most advanced computing capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI)," said Arvind Krishna, IBM's chairman and CEO.

A portion of the investment, over $30 billion, is earmarked for research and development to bolster the manufacturing of mainframe and quantum computers. This dedication to innovation is expected to support IBM's continued leadership in advanced computing technologies while stimulating the US economy, as reported by Benzinga. IBM currently operates the world's largest fleet of quantum computing systems and plans to maintain this leadership by continuing to build and assemble these systems in the United States. The company’s ongoing commitment aligns with efforts to cement its status as the epicenter of the world’s most advanced computing and AI capabilities.

IBM's announcement follows a trend among technology giants like Nvidia and Apple, who have each committed substantial investments in the US. Nvidia's plans to produce up to $500 billion of AI infrastructure in the US over the next four years mirrors similar pledges by Apple, further emphasizing the government's push towards strengthening local manufacturing capabilities. These announcements came in response to US President Donald Trump’s push for increased investment in domestic manufacturing, supported by his "reciprocal" tariff policy.

In its announcement, IBM expressed its intent to continue designing, building, and assembling quantum computing systems within the US. This direction is in line with the company's history, as IBM's mainframes, essential for handling vast data and critical applications, are manufactured in Poughkeepsie, New York, serving global companies’ needs.

IBM's advancement of quantum computer systems is anticipated to transform American competitiveness, jobs, and national security. The strategic move underscores the potential of quantum computing technology in redefining industry standards and national infrastructure. IBM's pledge comes at a time when companies are inclined to increase their presence in the US market, aligning with the strategic interests of the government to boost economic growth through technological innovation.

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.