Training the Brain, Winning the Game with Mind-Controlled Video Games

Virtual reality and artificial intelligence are now part of everyday life. But a video game powered entirely by brain impulses? That’s the technology behind i-BrainTech, an Israeli startup pioneering neuro-based training for athletes.

The company has created motor visualization training to strengthen neuromuscular function and preserve motor skills, particularly useful in athletic training and rehabilitation. To this end, they have partnered with top football clubs in LaLiga, Serie A, and MLS, including Juventus and Benfica.

The Minds Behind the Tech

The concept was born from the research of Dr. Konstantin Sonkin, i-BrainTech’s founder and CEO. Holding a PhD in Computational Neuroscience from Tel Aviv University and an MBA in Global Entrepreneurship, Dr. Sonkin has long been intrigued by the possibility of using AI to decode brain activity. His self-proclaimed mission is to bridge the gap between scientific research and real innovation.

Dr Sonkin's research led him to the world of sports, where peak performance and split-second decision-making are essential. Recognizing the potential for brain-based training in this high-stakes environment, Dr. Sonkin partnered with Sheran Yeini, former captain of Maccabi Tel Aviv, the Israeli national football team. As a professional athlete, Yeini explained that what is important to him is not so much how fast he can run, but rather how quickly he can read other players, to predict their actions. At-home brain training for competitive youth athletes (credit: ARKADI RASKIN)

Training Without the Sweat

i-BrainTech allows athletes to train their decision-making "muscles" and extend their concentration time, by working on the brain without playing on the pitch. Through a headset and visual feedback on a screen, users can train their cognitive responses without any wear and tear on the body.

Dr Sonkin explains, "This way, you can acquire skills faster, injured players can retain muscle memory while injured, and professional players can continue developing their skill set even under intense requirements of their training regimen."

And the results speak for themselves – athletes score higher in varied physical activities after using this technology. The benefits extend to rehabilitation as well. Yeini, who also serves as an advisor to the company, has used the technology himself during recovery periods. "In the early stages after a surgery, I'm able to use this product to do lunges, squats […] I can visualize myself on the field."

Global Recognition and Next Steps

i-BrainTech's innovation hasn't gone unnoticed. They received the Innovation of the Year award at the 2023 Social Football Summit in Italy, honoring products that have shown measurable results and pioneering impact in the sports industry.

Dr Sonkin has a very simple, yet far-reaching goal, "To make brain training as widespread, useful and fun as physical exercise." Having achieved professional validation in their work with professional athletes, they are opening their doors to anyone who wants to work on their mind, specifically in the domain of competitive youth. This includes a target of 200 million competitive youth athletes globally, as well as 1 billion fitness-conscious consumers. To this end, they are looking for strategic partners to accelerate the distribution of their technology towards and investors for their upcoming growth round – all in the hopes of bringing cognitive training directly into the home. Advertisement

Written in collaboration with i-BrainTech