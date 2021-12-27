The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech

Buff, Israeli gaming firm, launches debit card for gamers

Buff launched the debit card this past weekend in the US as part of a Christmas campaign that will last for a few weeks. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2021 11:09
THE IESF World Championships is comparable to the World Cup of gaming. (photo credit: IESA)
THE IESF World Championships is comparable to the World Cup of gaming.
(photo credit: IESA)
Buff Technologies, which developed and created a loyalty program platform for gamers, has launched a debit card for gamers under the BUFFPAY brand. 
The Israel-based company was founded in 2018 and develops technology which operates in the background and does not interfere with users while they play games. Buff supports more than 15 games, among them: Fortnite, League of Legends and Valorant. The loyalty program is operated by the company, which rewards the users by granting then Buff points for their achievements within the games and the time spent using the platform.
Buff launched the debit card this past weekend in the US as part of a Christmas campaign that will last for a few weeks. 
Buffpay debit card. (credit: Buff Technologies) Buffpay debit card. (credit: Buff Technologies)
Similar to other bank cards issued by airlines and retail chains, the BUFFPAY card functions as a debit card and allows loyalty program members to make purchases at stores which accepts Visa as well as to withdraw cash from ATMs.
Buff platform users who use the card will be able to enjoy the accumulation of Buff Points, which they can redeem in the platform's Market Place in exchange for gamers goods such as computers, unique hardware, new games and more.
"The launch of the credit card is a significant step in expanding the company's operations and in our view will be a strong growth engine for the coming years,” said Elay de Bar, CEO of Buff Technologies. “The credit card will serve as an important means for recruiting new users to the Buff platform and as a tool to retains the loyalty of existing platform users. In addition, the card will serve as another direct revenue stream for the company with significant potential. We see the gaming community as a very strong purchasing power and intend to continue to expand our operations and provide our customers with as much added value as possible. 


Tags israel tech start-up Gaming
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by