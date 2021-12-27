Buff, Israeli gaming firm, launches debit card for gamers

Buff Technologies, which developed and created a loyalty program platform for gamers, has launched a debit card for gamers under the BUFFPAY brand.

The Israel-based company was founded in 2018 and develops technology which operates in the background and does not interfere with users while they play games. Buff supports more than 15 games, among them: Fortnite, League of Legends and Valorant. The loyalty program is operated by the company, which rewards the users by granting then Buff points for their achievements within the games and the time spent using the platform.

Buff launched the debit card this past weekend in the US as part of a Christmas campaign that will last for a few weeks.

Buffpay debit card. (credit: Buff Technologies)

Similar to other bank cards issued by airlines and retail chains, the BUFFPAY card functions as a debit card and allows loyalty program members to make purchases at stores which accepts Visa as well as to withdraw cash from ATMs.

Buff platform users who use the card will be able to enjoy the accumulation of Buff Points, which they can redeem in the platform's Market Place in exchange for gamers goods such as computers, unique hardware, new games and more.

"The launch of the credit card is a significant step in expanding the company's operations and in our view will be a strong growth engine for the coming years,” said Elay de Bar, CEO of Buff Technologies. “The credit card will serve as an important means for recruiting new users to the Buff platform and as a tool to retains the loyalty of existing platform users. In addition, the card will serve as another direct revenue stream for the company with significant potential. We see the gaming community as a very strong purchasing power and intend to continue to expand our operations and provide our customers with as much added value as possible.