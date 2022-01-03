The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech
 

Meet some of the newest medical inventions changing surgery

Several companies in Israel and around the world have identified the hot market and developed technologies that combine robotics and artificial intelligence, creating a new reality.

By LIOR NOVIK
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 11:58

Updated: JANUARY 3, 2022 12:06
A surgery using one of Human Xtensions' products. (photo credit: Human Xtension)
A surgery using one of Human Xtensions' products.
(photo credit: Human Xtension)
The surgical robots market crossed the $4.6 billion mark in 2020, and is expected to grow by more than 17.4% between 2021 and 2027, according to research in the field.
Several companies in Israel and around the world have identified the popular market and have developed technologies that combine robotics and artificial intelligence, creating a new reality in the field of surgery and allowing unprecedented accuracy during operations, along with a shorter recovery and hospitalization for patients.
For example, the Israeli company Human Xtensions has developed a small robot that allows the surgeon to accurately perform very complex operations in the abdominal cavity, in hard-to-access areas.
"The development addresses the increase in the frequency of minimally invasive surgeries and the need for a solution that combines the advantages of robotic technology with the flexibility and economic advantage of minimally invasive tools," explained Tami Frenkel, Human Xtensions co-founder and CEO.
Doctors perform a single-site robotic-assisted hysterectomy on a 49-year-old woman, Sheryl, who had two fibroids, at miVIP Surgery Center, in Los Angeles, California April 23, 2014. (credit: LUCY NICHOLSON / REUTERS) Doctors perform a single-site robotic-assisted hysterectomy on a 49-year-old woman, Sheryl, who had two fibroids, at miVIP Surgery Center, in Los Angeles, California April 23, 2014. (credit: LUCY NICHOLSON / REUTERS)
The company is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and has approval from the FDA to market its products in the US. 
The Haifa-based start-up Beyeonics has developed digital headsets for eye surgeons, orthopedic surgeons and brain surgeries. The system combines augmented reality, 3D imaging and artificial intelligence-based information processing, which present the data to the surgeon, supporting real-time decision making.
"Due to the increase in life expectancy, there has been an accelerated growth in the number of eye diseases of the past decade that require surgeries such as cataracts and glaucoma,” explained Beyeonics CEO Ron Schneider
Another giant company in the field is Medtronic, which works to relieve pain and prolong life for millions of people in more than 150 countries. 
Among the technologies Medtronic has developed is the Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), a minimally invasive procedure to replace the aortic valve in patients with severe aortic stenosis. The metal frame is a blend of nickel and titanium. This material allows the frame to shape itself to a patient’s anatomy. 
In the past, patients who needed a valve replacement had to undergo invasive treatment including open-heart surgery, which involved a months-long recovery. Today, using TAVI technology, the catheterization is performed in about half an hour, at the end of which the patient remains under supervision for only two days - and then can go back to normal life.


Tags israel tech israeli medical technology Surgery
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by