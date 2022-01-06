IDENTI Medical signs deal with Clalit to improve patient safety

IDENTI will install the innovative solution in all operating and procedure rooms of the Clalit network. Israel's largest healthcare system, Clalit , has contracted IDENTI Medical on Thursday to install world-class advanced digital systems following a pilot conducted at Meir Medical Center, Kfar Saba.IDENTI will install the innovative solution in all operating and procedure rooms of the Clalit network.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); } The agreement follows the development of tightened regulations in the field of digital medical management following several The digital systems are intended to uphold the safe use of medical implants by using image processing technology and machine learning, allowing the installation of over 250 systems in 14 Clalit clinics and hospitals.The agreement follows the development of tightened regulations in the field of digital medical management following several high-profile cases of medical malpractice and risking patient lives.

Meir Medical Center (credit: Wikimedia Commons) IDENTI was founded in 2017 by Shlomo Matityahu and Alon Negbi, and to date, it has over 15 years of experience in improving operational and business processes in hospitals. The system will enable the hospitals to improve patient safety as well as the running of operation of operating and procedure rooms according to IDENTI.IDENTI was founded in 2017 by Shlomo Matityahu and Alon Negbi, and to date, it has over 15 years of experience in improving operational and business processes in hospitals.

The company's flagship product is an advanced image processing and machine learning sensor, capable of documenting and managing 98% of the clinical and operational information of medical implant data used during surgery and thus relieving the medical staff from this administrative and logistical burden.

The sensor protects patient safety by monitoring product integrity and alerting to expired or recalled items, thus helping to meet stringent regulatory requirements for digitally managing and documenting information.