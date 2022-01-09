Shedding new light on illumination

In the last few years, LED technology has brought about a virtual revolution in lighting, unparalleled since Thomas Edison invented the i ncandescent lamp 142 years ago.

The light-emitting diode, or LED, has multiple uses, such as lighting, printing, displays, and traffic lights. Minuscule in size, the LED is a semiconductor device that emits light when an electric current flows through it, With this, the kind of light emitted is controllable.

LED lamps were introduced in the 1960. Since then, technological developments have come a long way, and we are now starting to utilize the fruits of these developments.

In this article, we will show how the LED revolution has enabled the creation of small architectonic spaces lighted by novel technologies that are efficient and economical.

The importance of LED technology

Since the inception of LED lamps, their many advantages aroused worldwide interest. These advantages include low consumption of energy, which means they are economical in comparison to other lamps. And they are long lasting. An LED lamp will last 10 years compared to the few months that an incandescent lamp will last. They are also environmentally friendly. Not only do they consume less energy, but they do not use materials that are harmful to the environment, such as mercury.

In addition, the light that is emitted is easily controllable, That is why the use of LED is growing rapidly, especially in complex structures such as airports and shopping malls.

How LED technology developed

It took a long time and much developmental work on the first LED lamps before it became possible to make full use of LED’s vast potential. Up until the 1990s, for example, the light emitted from LED lamps was weak. After further developments, the light is now more than twice the strength of other lamps.

The light emitted by LED lamps is not only strong, but it is also of a high quality. In the not so distant past, the light from LED lamps was somewhat unpleasant or artificial. This has changed. The CRI that monitors the naturalness of the light it emits shows it is 90% natural light.

The technological developments have also enabled the integration of hi-tech elements within lighting projects that allow remote control, thereby creating countless lighting engineering and design options.

The influence of LED technology on engineering lighting

Sagi Meged is an in-house consultant and technical advisor at the Yair Doram Lighting Company . He says, “LED lamps have become the hot trend in the world of lighting. They are minuscule in size, they are water resistant, resistant to both heat and cold, and are economical to operate and safe. They also come in many colors. And they are versatile, which means they are excellent for decorative purposes.”

Akami lighting project, by Yair doram, Architect: Roy David

Their small size allows them to illuminate small spaces in which conventional lighting could not be used because they are too big. In addition, since LED lamps emit more light than conventional ones, fewer LED lamps can be used to illuminate large spaces.

What’s miore, their robustness makes them excellent for use outdoors. They last a long time and are resistant to the elements.

In addition, RGB LED lamps, which can change color at will, dispense with the need for expensive color filters for incandescent lamps.

How LED lamps revolutionized the smart home

Meged explains that the LED lamp is the basis of the smart home because it can be used to light up any space and transform any space into a bright esthetic area. In addition, it can be controlled from afar. With a smartphone, one can dim or increase the brightness of light. In addition, LED lamps can be used to enhance the security profile of the home. When not at home, one can control the LED devices in a way that may deter potential burglars.

LED lamps are also beneficial to health. A good sleep is important to health, and a good sleep is greatly influenced by the cycle of daylight. With the use of LED lamps, one can simulate daylight.

LED and the smart city

Smart street lights are the first step in transforming a conventional city into a smart urban entity . Indeed, many municipal authorities are switching from conventional street lighting to LED, which is both versatile and economical.

Meged states that a survey by the Northeast Group found that by 2027, 89% of the world’s 363 million street lamps will be LED.

He says that versatility is one of the main advantages of using LED for street lighting. The entire network can be controlled from one single location. It has the further advantage of being able to control each individual street lamp. Thus it will be possible to control the brightness of individual street lamps so that their brightens can be controlled if there are changes in the weather. Or the strength of light can be increased in areas that are prone to crime, thereby deterring would-be offenders.

In addition, by linking street lamps to the Internet and IOT applications, LED street lamps can be used to gather real time information, such as the formation of traffic jams and excessive crowding.

LED and the environment

Led lamps are very friendly to the environment compared to other light sources. They do not emit harmful gases and do not contain elements that are harmful to health.

In addition, they are more economical. The use of energy is reduced, and the production of energy is one of the world’s major sources of pollution.

A study by the Philips Corporation revealed that if Europe were to use LED lighting exclusively, the continent would save more than 50 billion euros a year.

In conclusion, one can say that the LED revolution is the most important development in the world of lighting since Edison invented the i ncandescent lamp.

Meged concludes that “ Its many qualities and versatility allow us to develop new concepts in lighting projects, from relatively small projects for private homes to mega projects for airports and shopping malls.”

LED technology is being constantly improved and upgraded. Those who want to retain their relevancy in the lighting world of the 21st century would be wise to adapt LED technology and the sooner the better.

