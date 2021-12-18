Hackers attack Israeli hiking websites, leak personal information

A hacker group called Sharp Boys announced that it had hacked two Israeli hiking websites on Saturday, leaking the information of 200 users and threatening to leak the information of up to three million people.

The leaked data includes emails, addresses and phone numbers.

The two affected sites were Tiuli and Lametayel. Tiuli is a website that provides information on hiking, attractions, maps and places to sleep throughout Israel. Lametayel is a chain of hiking and sporting goods stores and its site also provides information on hiking.

Both sites were down as of Saturday night.

A message posted by the hackers read "Hi , lametayel.co.il and tiuli.com are Hacked ! All databases are for sale." The hackers added that they had 500 GB of data to sell including the emails, passwords and phone numbers of about three million users.

A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/FILE PHOTO)

The Sharp Boys did not make or reference any demands for ransom. It is unclear if the attack was nationalistically motivated

The attack is the latest cyberattack to affect Israeli companies.

Last week, cybersecurity provider Check Point reported that the Iranian hacking group “Charming Kitten” or APT 35 had attempted to hack seven targets in Israel using an exploit in the open-source software logging system known as Log4j . The attempted attacks were blocked.

In October, a number of Israeli websites were hacked by the Black Shadow hacker group, with the group leaking the personal information of hundreds of thousands of users.