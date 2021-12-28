Eldan, EV Motors partner to sell JAC, LEVC electric cars

Eldan Transportation and the EV Motors Group are partnering to market electric vehicles imported to Israel by EV Motors, which include private and commercial vehicle models made by JAC Motors and London Electric Vehicle Company.

It is expected that during 2022, more than 2,000 JAC and LEVC advanced electric models will be marketed in the joint venture.

The partnership “enables Eldan to expand its range of activities in full synergy with Eldan’s areas of activity today and also reflect our added professional value,” Eldan co-CEO Shay Dahan said in a press release. “The electric vehicle is a milestone in the future of the automotive world, and the current cooperation is another piece of good news that we are happy to bring to our customers in particular and to the general public of drivers in Israel.”

EV Motors co-chairman Ohad Seligman said the electric-car brands JAC and LEVC will be marketed exclusively in sales centers throughout the country.