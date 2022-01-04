Mobileye has announced two new initiatives during the Consumer Electronics Show: the launch of Eye Q Ultra, a system aimed to allow for end-to-end autonomous driving; and a series of strategic collaborations with Ford, Volkswagen , and Zeekr.

Eye Q is Mobileye’s answer to the growing interest in autonomous vehicles (AVs): the system-on-chip is “purpose built for autonomous driving”, according to the company. The chip utilizes four accelerators, paired with ISPs, GPUs, and CPU cores, in order to effectively process input from the vehicle’s central computing system, as well as camera-only subsystems and combined radar and lidar subsystems.

“Consumer AV is the end game for the industry,” said Prof. Amnon Shashua, President and CEO of Mobileye. “By developing the entire self-driving solution – from hardware and software to mapping and service models – Mobileye has a unique perspective into the exact requirements for the self-driving system that enables us to reach the performance-and-cost optimization that will make consumer AVs a reality.”

Mobileye also announced collaborations with several auto manufacturers: VW, Ford, and Zeekr, which the Intel subsidiary hopes will illustrate the breadth of its tech. The deals include the first application of “swarm data”, via Volkswagen Groups application of Mobileye’s mapping data, in order to enhance their advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features; Ford’s use of Mobileye’s Road Experience Management (REM) technology, which will allow for drivers’ hands-free operation of their vehicles; and Zeekr’s construction of an all-electric vehicle enhanced by Mobileye’s True Redundancy system, REM, and Responsibility-Sensing Safety-based driving policy.

Mobileye has been a strategic partner to our mission of delivering lifestyle vehicles fit for a more sustainable and autonomous future of transportation,” said Andy An, CEO of Zeekr Intelligent Technology. “Our partnership supports Zeekr and Mobileye’s shared ambitions for leading the global ADAS and AV industry. Zeekr welcomes open collaboration that enables the integration of technological expertise to create a more sophisticated autonomous mobility experience for our customers.”

Eye Q Ultra chip (credit: MOBILEYE)

“Our customers are demonstrating that innovation is at the center of their future strategies and leaning on Mobileye to help execute their visions,” said Shashua. “As a trusted collaborator, Mobileye is firing on all cylinders to deliver scalable ADAS-to-AV solutions that exceed the expectations of our customers and, at the same time, push the industry forward. We’re grateful for our ongoing collaborations and look forward to setting more new industry standards together.”