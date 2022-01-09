The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Virgin Atlantic resumes flights to Tel Aviv from UK

This move follows the Health Ministry’s removal of the UK from the list of “red countries.”

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JANUARY 9, 2022 18:48
A Virgin Atlantic airliner (photo credit: VIRGIN ATLANTIC)
A Virgin Atlantic airliner
(photo credit: VIRGIN ATLANTIC)
Effective January 20, Virgin Atlantic is resuming flights to Tel Aviv from London. This move follows the Health Ministry’s removal of the UK from the list of “red countries,” those which have a high reported number of COVID-19 cases.
The airline is offering a host of benefits to passengers booking flights, including unlimited date changes, the ability to transfer the flight to a different passenger once, destination changes subject to re-route pricing (all without a change fee); the possibility to keep an open ticket for flights up to December 13, 2023, and flexibility in minimum and maximum stay.
Currently, fully vaccinated passengers arriving in the UK are not required to undergo a pre-flight test; they will be required to perform a PCR check upon arrival, but no isolation will be required while waiting for the result. On the second day of arrival it will be possible to perform a supervised antigen test instead of a PCR test.
The UK reached a record high of COVID-19 cases this month, with over 218,705 new cases reported on last Friday alone. 


