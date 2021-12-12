IDF commissions new buses, refreshment stations for soldiers

The fight against congestion on public transportation is underway today (Sunday), and starting this morning, the IDF will increase existing bus lines at about 15 pickup points throughout the country serving IDF bases. 80 buses will be included in the project, called "Good Ride," in order to alleviate congestion at the entrance to the regular stations and on the train and bus lines.

The program is designed to put an end to the struggle for seats in public transportation , a phenomenon that has resulted in incidents of violence between soldiers, soldiers being crammed into the trunk of a bus and other incidents.

"Good Ride," led by the IDF's Technological and Logistics Directorate, is another step to reduce congestion on public transportation in order to make it easier for soldiers to arrive at bases after the weekend, in addition to a special app operated by the IDF that aims to reduce congestion and make travel more accurate.

According to military sources, "the same stations are intended for units that are not currently assisted by the shuttle transportation system, while in parallel with the reinforcement, the shuttle continues to provide a solution for all the units that use it." Military sources also said that "there is no need to register in advance for 'Good Ride' - soldiers from the same units that use the service will receive information about the relevant time and location from their commanders."

At the stations, soldiers will be served refreshments on behalf of "Yachad Lma'an Hahayal" (Together for soldiers). An information point will also be set up to explain which bus they need to board, and representatives of the relevant units will regulate the crowds and ensure that each and every soldier receives the appropriate response. The project, which began operating at several major stations in the country, was initiated under the direction of Maj.-Gen. Yitzhak Turgeman and has now been expanded to additional locations throughout the country.