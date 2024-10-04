Head-to-head with TikTok: YouTube extends Shorts videos to three minutes

YouTube revealed that starting October 15, 2024, the maximum duration for Shorts videos will increase to three minutes, up from the current 60% limit.

The change applies to all square or vertical videos but will not affect content uploaded before this date. This update follows repeated requests from creators, who have long advocated for more time to develop richer, more diverse content.

This extension is part of YouTube's ongoing effort to remain competitive with platforms like TikTok, which has evolved its format over time. TikTok, originally limiting videos to 15 seconds, now allows videos up to 10 minutes long. YouTube’s move signals its intent to stay relevant in the face of mounting competition, particularly from TikTok, which has successfully captured a younger audience.

The increased video length will give creators more room for storytelling and enable deeper engagement with viewers. YouTube also said it will enhance its recommendation algorithms, promising "more precise and targeted suggestions" for longer Shorts videos.

Alongside this extension, YouTube is rolling out several updates to the Shorts platform, including changes to the interface and video player. Action buttons will be streamlined, and comments will be made more accessible within the video player. These design updates are intended to make the user experience smoother and more intuitive.

New with old

One new feature that YouTube is set to introduce soon is the ability for creators to "use content from any YouTube video directly from the Shorts camera." This will allow creators to incorporate clips from existing videos and music to produce original, mixed-content videos. This feature marks another step towards fostering creativity on the platform by enabling popular content to be adapted to each creator's unique style.

The updates will also introduce templates designed to help creators quickly respond to trending topics or popular music. These templates will allow creators to efficiently adjust their content and react to current events or trends in real-time.