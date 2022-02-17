The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Mike Pompeo at prayer breakfast: Pray for Israel, Jewish prosperity

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast in Estonia, where he called for peace in Eastern Ukraine and in Israel.

By TAL HEINRICH / ALL ISRAEL NEWS
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 03:01

Updated: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 03:10
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 'The Abraham Accords' (photo credit: CAYLAN CROUCH)
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 'The Abraham Accords'
(photo credit: CAYLAN CROUCH)

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered recorded remarks at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast on Tuesday in Tallinn, Estonia calling for prayer for peace in Jerusalem and in Eastern Europe where winds of war between Russia and Ukraine have captivated the region. 

“I wish I could be there in-person with you, in Estonia, to pray with you especially in light of the dangers facing Eastern Europe,” the former secretary said, calling the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast a “noble occasion.”

“The situation in Ukraine is most surely on everyone’s mind," he continued. "I hope you will join me in praying for our world leaders to have wisdom, patience, and strength, as this challenge to peace unfolds.”  

Pompeo quoted Psalm 125: 1: “Those who trust in the Lord are like Mount Zion, which cannot be shaken but endures forever. As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds his people both now and forevermore.”

He said that, “We must pray, friends, for the faith and resolve that the Lord blesses his faithful with the strength to stand against those who would disrupt peace to further their own ambitions, and for the resolve to be unwavering in face of these threats."

Pompeo also called on Christians to pray for Israel and the prosperity of the Jewish people. 

“I know from my time as secretary of state that the dangers facing Israel are many and they are great. We must have faith, as we build on the successive peace agreements between Israel and her neighbors – success that was evident in the Abraham Accords,” he added. 

“Our nations – from America to Estonia to Israel – are each grounded in the wisdom of the Hebrew Bible. We must stand side by side together and face our adversaries with conviction that the Lord God would deliver for those who are faithful to Him.” 

The former secretary concluded his speech with a quote from the book of Isaiah, 54:10: “For the mountains shall depart and the hills be removed, but My kindness shall not depart from thee, neither shall the covenant of My peace be removed.”

He then stressed that, “If we continue praying together and trust in the Lord, I know that our adversaries will be overcome and that we will have peace.”

The Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast is a global prayer movement that brings together political and faith leaders from around the world to pray for peace in Jerusalem. It was started in 2016 by former Knesset Member Robert Ilatov, who serves as co-chaired along with former US Congresswoman Michele Bachmann. 



Tags michele bachmann Mike Pompeo Estonia
