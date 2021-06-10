The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jewish-Christian relations ‘in a crisis, at a crossroads’

The event took place only days after a prominent Christian leader openly threatened to eradicate Christian support for the Jewish state because he did not like the results of the Israeli election.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 10, 2021 09:07
Members of Christians United for Israel march to show solidarity with Israel, in Jerusalem, in 2008. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Members of Christians United for Israel march to show solidarity with Israel, in Jerusalem, in 2008.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
“We are in a crisis and at a crossroads,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz in an opening address at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast on Thursday. 
The event, which was attended by dozens of Christian supporters of Israel only days after a prominent Christian leader openly threatened to eradicate Christian support for the Jewish state because he did not like the results of the Israeli election.
The prayer breakfast was initiated in 2017 by former MK Robert Ilatov and is co-chaired by former US Congresswoman Michele Bachmann. In past years, the breakfast has drawn hundreds of delegates from 58 countries. 
Due to the pandemic, fewer people could attend this year. It was cancelled in 2020.
“I am an Orthodox Jewish rabbi who was asked to open up a Christian breakfast in Jerusalem with a prayer. However, I will be honest, I cannot pray with you today, in fact, I can’t even wear my Kippah here today,” Weisz said as he removed his head covering in front of the crowd. 
“President Biden’s own Jewish advisor just advised Jews to take off their kippahs, because antisemitic leftists and Islamic radicals are on a widespread violent rampage across the world attacking Jews openly, for the first time since the Holocaust,” he said. “And if you think that’s our biggest problem, I have some even more frightening news for you. We are not only being attacked by our Muslim enemies, we are being attacked by our Christian friends.”
Over the weekend, Mike Evans, who owns the Friends of Zion Museum, claimed in a blog on Times of Israel that the election was “an election to crucify a man they hate and they’re willing to destroy the nation to do it. Rome burns and they fiddle while leaders are laughing at these amateur nobodies. They’ll never be a member of a club that rules and runs the world. They can only be the clowns that entertain Israel’s enemies.”
The man he was referring to was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.  
“I will be honest, I wasn’t sure if I should come here today,” Weisz said. “This institution has become toxic to the Jewish people, no longer a safe place. I asked many friends if I should go. They told me to run away… if I have to run away from the Friends of Zion museum in the heart of Jerusalem, then I ask you, where should I run?”
He said that he did not come to the prayer breakfast to pray but to help spur Christians and Jews to joint action.
“We need to forge a brand new way of doing things,” he said. “We need to urgently start building healthy relationships directly between rabbis and pastors and mobilize the most powerful, global, faith based network of pro-Israel Christians with pro-Israel Jews.”
“I humbly submit that today’s Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast for Christian leaders, be rechristened the Jerusalem Prayer and Action Breakfast for Christians and Jews, so that we can fight antisemitism together, support Israel together and pray for the peace of Jerusalem together!,” he concluded.
Christian leaders kicked off the annual prayer breakfast at the Knesset on Wednesday, where they attempted to counter Evans’ message by expressing support for Israel no matter who is prime minister. 
Evans was denied entry to the event. 
Dr Jürgen Buhler, president of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, read out a joint communique adopted Wednesday by numerous Christian pro-Israel leaders - including Bridges for Peace and Christians Friends for Israel - that states, “We the undersigned Evangelical Christian leaders want to reaffirm our unwavering support for the nation and people of Israel. We want to further affirm that this steadfast support for Israel shared throughout our global constituencies is not dependent on the government chosen by the people of Israel. 
“We respect Israel as a democratic state, which has the sovereign right to elect its own leaders. We further recognize that as foreign guests in Israel, it is not our place to interfere in Israeli politics but rather to stand in friendship and solidarity with the people of Israel and their elected government.”
The statement continued that the Christians appreciated Netanyahu’s “effective leadership,” they find it a “privilege and moral duty to stand in friendship with Israel, to fight antisemitism around the world, and to contribute towards peaceful relations between Jews and Arabs in the Land, and between Israel and its Arab neighbors.”
The statement is being endorsed by churches around the world, a spokesperson for ICEJ told The Jerusalem Post. He said the leaders ultimately expect leaders representing as many as eight million Christians. 

