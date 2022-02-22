The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion

Christian media leaders call to pray for God to thwart invasion of Ukraine

Watch: "We pray for the Jewish people there in Ukraine, who many of them are thinking of coming back here to safety in Israel," said Chris Mitchell.

By ALL ISRAEL NEWS STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 18:23
Christian media personalities (from left) Chris Mitchell, Joel Rosenberg and Erick Stakelbeck (photo credit: screenshot)
Christian media personalities (from left) Chris Mitchell, Joel Rosenberg and Erick Stakelbeck
(photo credit: screenshot)

Three Christian media personalities called on believers to pray for world leaders to look for Divine guidance and make wise decisions to prevent a war in Europe, as Russia reportedly positioned tanks in Donetsk and US President Joe Biden has said that the risk of a Russian invastion of Ukraine is "very high."

Christian Broadcasting Network's Chris Mitchell, Trinity Broadcasting Network's Erick Stakelbeck and ALL ISRAEL NEWS' Joel Rosenberg met Tuesday at TBN’s Jerusalem studio that overlooks the Mount of Olives and the Old City to share their thoughts on the situation and encourage their readers and viewers to pray over the situation. 

Rosenberg said that believers should pray for Russian President Vladimir Putin since God has changed the hearts of many leaders throughout history. 

“We have to love our enemies, to pray for our enemies,” he said. “Pray that God thwarts this invasion. Pray for the believers in Ukraine that they would be bold, that they would be courageous, that they would preach the gospel to their countrymen who are facing another 70 years of Russian occupation.”

Mitchell said, “We pray for wisdom for the leaders in Europe, in America, in this region.

"We pray for wisdom for the leaders in Israel, for great wisdom as they navigate a diplomatic tightrope," he said. "Right now, we pray for the Jewish people there in Ukraine, who many of them are thinking of coming back here to safety in Israel.” 

Stakelbeck, who is visiting Israel this week, said that although much of the world’s attention is dedicated to Europe and North American affairs, Israel must still be kept in their prayers during this time.

“You need to keep this land on your minds and on your heart and in your spirit, because this is the epicenter," he said. "This is where these momentous events are unfolding right now. All of the prophetic chess pieces are moving on the board, and it all happens right here in Jerusalem, so it should never be far from your heart."



Tags Russia ukraine Christians prayer Ukraine crisis
