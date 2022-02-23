The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion
Christians need to denounce Trudeau’s totalitarianism - opinion

"Over the past week, Trudeau has made it clear to the Canadian people that opposition to his political views absolutely will not be tolerated," writes Jacob Rosenberg in this opinion piece.

By JACOB ROSENBERG / ALL ISRAEL NEWS
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 15:39
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a meeting of the special committee on the COVID-19 outbreak, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 20, 2020
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a meeting of the special committee on the COVID-19 outbreak, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 20, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS//BLAIR GABLE)

Our world is heading in a very dangerous direction.

Rather than demonstrating a commitment to the protection of the rights of their citizens, the leaders of many Western nations appear far more interested in following the playbook of the World Economic Forum – and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Canada is all in.

Over the past week, Trudeau has made it clear to the Canadian people that opposition to his political views absolutely will not be tolerated.

Trudeau has committed grave violations against the rights of Canadian protestors by assuming unprecedented emergency powers.

He has even cruelly attacked the entirety of his political opposition, including a Jewish Member of Parliament, by claiming they are standing “with people who wave swastikas.”

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau attends a memorial service at the University of Alberta for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada January 12, 2020 (Credit: REUTERS/CANDACE ELLIOTT)Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau attends a memorial service at the University of Alberta for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada January 12, 2020 (Credit: REUTERS/CANDACE ELLIOTT)


Despite Trudeau’s clear violations of the rights of Canadians, most leaders in the West and most of the establishment media have been largely silent about – or even supportive of – his actions.

In fact, Trudeau’s actions are in keeping with the prevailing agenda of a large and growing segment of the Western world. Both Israel and the United States have their own versions of the Emergencies Act that Trudeau invoked in Canada – so it can happen there as well at any time.

As the West increasingly turns its back on many of the biblical values upon which it was built, it is opening itself up to increasing totalitarianism.

People who understand the connection between freedom and faith in God need to denounce Trudeau’s totalitarianism in all its forms.

Indeed, if people around the world don’t boldly and peacefully stand up for their values and freedoms in the public square, what Canada has become is what the world will become – and the descent of our world into totalitarianism won’t stop there. 

WHAT IS GOING ON IN CANADA?

Massive anti-mandate protests, inspired and led by the “Truckers Protest,” also known as the “Freedom Convoy," have been taking place in Ottawa and across Canada in defiance of the overreaching COVID policies of the Canadian government.

Large numbers of truck drivers began these protests to express their opposition to Trudeau’s mandate that they must be vaccinated if they are to cross the U.S.-Canadian border – even though 84% of Canadians and a vast majority of truckers themselves are vaccinated.

While sparked by Trudeau’s vaccine mandate for truckers, the protests found support from large numbers of Canadians. The protests were thus not limited to the trucker vaccine mandates but on protecting the rights of all Canadians who have had vaccine mandates and the accompanying vaccine passport system imposed upon them. 

Yet rather than listen to or reason with the protestors, Trudeau has done nothing but actively divide the Canadian people.

He has refused to meet with the organizers of the protest or to consider their request that the federal government of Canada scrap its vaccine mandates and vaccine passport system (as is already being done by many countries across the world).

Instead, he has smeared the protesters, condemning the Freedom Convoy protestors as a “small fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views.”

Trudeau invoked the “Emergencies Act” last Monday. By doing this, he chose to resort to tactics typical of despotic regimes’ treatment of political opposition: deceit and brute force.

Writing for the Wall Street Journal, Elliot Kaufman noted that this act – which has never been utilized previously – gives the Canadian government “the power to prohibit travel, public assemblies and use of any specified property, to force people or companies to render essential services, to impose fines and imprisonment for violating any of the emergency rules, and to use the military as police.”

But that’s not all.

Kaufman goes on to point that Trudeau has decided to use additional powers, including “directing financial institutions, without court orders, to freeze personal and corporate bank accounts connected to the protests.”

Police began arresting the Freedom Convoy protesters last Friday; nearly 200 protestors have been arrested and over 200 bank accounts have been frozen.

This Tuesday, Canada’s House of Commons voted to extend these emergency powers.

TRUDEAU ACCUSES JEWISH PARLIAMENTARIAN OF “STANDING WITH PEOPLE WHO WAVE SWASTIKAS“

In an attempt to justify these measures, Trudeau has attacked his political opponents as racist extremists, without any evidence supporting such claims.

In the Canadian Parliament last Wednesday, MP Melissa Lantsman, a member of Canada’s Conservative Party, spoke in opposition to Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act. Lantsman called out Trudeau’s treatment of the Freedom Convoy protestors, using Trudeau’s own words from 2015: “‘If Canadians are to trust their government, their government needs to trust Canadians.’”

Yet now Trudeau calls these protestors “‘misogynistic, racist, women-haters, science-deniers, the fringe,’” she continued. “[This is the] same prime minister six years later, as he fans the flames of an unjustified national emergency. So, Mr. Speaker, when did the prime minister lose his way? When did it happen?”

Trudeau responded by accusing Lantsman, a Jewish woman and a descendant of Holocaust survivors, of “standing with people who wave swastikas.”

Several MPs called on Trudeau to apologize for his comments, yet Trudeau refused.

IS THIS THE FUTURE OF WESTERN LEADERSHIP?

Is the future of Canada, a supposedly free and democratic country, to follow the model of Communist China?

Is this the future of Western leadership?

Can a leader who bitterly attacks his opponents as racists and extremists truly be called “tolerant?”

JUSTIN TRUDEAU (Credit: REUTERS)JUSTIN TRUDEAU (Credit: REUTERS)


Can a society whose government assumes the power to freeze the bank accounts of peaceful protestors without criminal charges truly be called free?

While Trudeau paints himself as a champion of the oppressed, he has chosen to forcefully persecute “a fringe minority," segregating this group from the rest of society, all for declining to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

While Trudeau portrays himself as a “liberal,” he has refused to protect the basic rights of Canadians to speak freely, to make their own medical decisions and to protest peacefully.

A DANGEROUS PLAYBOOK

Trudeau is following the exact same playbook being used across the world:

> Declare a crisis

> Construct a narrative around the crisis

> Push the narrative via establishment media

> Use the narrative to consolidate power

> Slander, censor and persecute all those who oppose the narrative 

This strategy has been used across the world in response to the pandemic time and time again.

TRUDEAU’S CANADA: A CAUTIONARY TALE

As those who value the freedoms that have been passed down to us by previous generations, we must look to Trudeau’s Canada as a cautionary tale.

We must choose leaders who are dedicated to upholding truth and defending human liberty, rather than those who seek to transform our societies into technocratic regimes – regimes run by unaccountable scientific and political “experts,” who manufacture and exploit crises in order to centralize power and crush all dissent.

If we want a future in which the truth can be spoken freely, we must speak the truth now.

If we want societies in which the God-given freedoms of men and women are protected, and in which our God-given values are cherished, we must not compromise when corrupt governments step outside their rightful bounds.

We must peacefully oppose such tyranny and live as those who know that the authority of God is higher than any government.

We must elect leaders who refuse to conform to the agendas of godless international institutions, but who will instead cherish and fight for the truths, values and freedoms so many in the West have died to defend.

This opinion piece was first published on ALL ISRAEL NEWS and is published here with permission. The views of the author do not reflect the views of The Jerusalem Post.



