Christians: Redouble your prayers for Putin to be stopped

Opinion: The Apostle Paul commands us to “pray without ceasing.”

By JOEL C. ROSENBERG / ALL ISRAEL NEWS
Published: MARCH 6, 2022 05:21
Local residents work among remains of a residential building destroyed by Russian shelling as a part of the invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, Mar. 2, 2022. (photo credit: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)
Local residents work among remains of a residential building destroyed by Russian shelling as a part of the invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, Mar. 2, 2022.
(photo credit: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)

As the world turns against Vladimir Putin and Moscow’s losses mount rapidly, Russian military forces have gone on a Satanic, barbaric rampage. 

For more stories from ALL ISRAEL NEWS go to allisrael.com

John 10:10 explains the nature of the devil, also known as Satan: He is a “thief" who comes into the world “to rob, kill and destroy.”

I can think of no better description of what Putin is doing in Ukraine. 

His forces are not limiting their attacks to military targets. They are shelling Ukrainian apartment buildings, schools, neighborhoods and city squares. They are targeting innocent civilians. They are committing ghastly war crimes and seem not to care.

More than a million Ukrainians have now been turned into refugees, according to a United Nations report.

Ukrainian men aged 18 to 65 cannot leave – they are fighting in the streets.

It’s mostly women and children who are fleeing for their lives out of their homeland into neighboring countries.

And these numbers are expected to rise significantly.

“Putin is at war with children,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Wednesday. “In Ukraine, where his missiles hit kindergartens and orphanages, and also in Russia.” 

In addition to tweeting photos of the carnage being inflicted on Ukraine by the Kremlin, Kuleba also tweeted photos of Russian children who have been arrested because their parents were involved in protests against Putin’s criminal war in Ukraine. 

“Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is the Ribbentrop of his time,” Kuleba said on CNN on Wednesday, referring to Adolf Hitler’s foreign minister during World War II, Joachim von Ribbentrop.

“He serves his boss. His hands are covered with blood of Ukrainian children and he will bear responsibility as an accomplice in the crime of aggression and war crimes committed by Putin in Ukraine,” Kuleba said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday warned that the situation in Ukraine could get much, much worse.

“If world leaders don’t act quickly it can get much worse – total destruction of Ukraine,” he told cyber technology conference attendees. “It is not too late. The major players in the world need to get both sides out of the battlefield and to the negotiating table.”

Bennett flew to Moscow on Saturday to hold talks with Putin.

In I Thessalonians 5:17, the Apostle Paul commands us to “pray without ceasing.”

I ask Christians around the world to redouble their prayers that Putin would be stopped, that Moscow would be defeated, that Ukraine would be liberated, that this Satanic barbarism would cease and that peace and security in Europe would be restored. 

Joel Rosenberg runs ALL ISRAEL NEWS. This opinion piece originally appeared here.



