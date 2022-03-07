Explosions erupt as Ukrainian Christian is interviewed in Kyiv - watch

ALL ISRAEL NEWS spoke with Viktor Michaylov as explosions were happening outside his home in Kyiv.
For more stories from ALL ISRAEL NEWS go to allisrael.com
Michaylov works for Ezra International, whose mission is rescue, return and restore the Jewish people to Israel. He is currently helping people in his home city who need food or transportation as the Russian invasion approaches their city.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }
This article and video originally appeared here.