Missionary group targets Ukrainian refugees, to ‘baptize 15’ by Passover

Chosen People Ministries may be actively working to convert Ukrainian immigrants in Israel to Christianity, according to statements they made on their website.

The New York-based organization, which “exists to pray for, evangelize, disciple and serve Jewish people everywhere,” according to its website, has existed since 1894. It was founded by a Hungarian Jewish immigrant, Rabbi Leopold Cohn, who ultimately converted to Christianity and sought to “share the knowledge of Yeshua (Jesus) the Messiah with God’s chosen people.”

On Chosen People Ministries’ website homepage, it claims that a group of immigrants have already “attended our congregational meetings and some of them have already received the Lord” and that the organization plans to “baptize 15 people” by Passover.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“Neriyah A. has given much time and effort to help four Ukrainian families relocate in Israel after fleeing the war zone,” the website says. “He writes, ‘We not only met them in the airport, but also found and furnished the apartments for them, thanks to donations from the congregation. These people have attended our congregational meetings and some of them have already received the Lord. Before the Passover, we are planning to baptize 15 people. Please pray for more leaders that can help in our congregation. On a regular basis we have about 70 adults, plus children. Now, we need a bigger sanctuary.’”

The quote was first revealed by World Israel News (WIN).

Shannon Nuszen, founder and director of Beyneynu, a non-profit organization that monitors missionary activity, told WIN that her organization obtained a recording of a Chosen People Ministries conference call on which the participants “describe how they are targeting the women and children who are here without the men and want to provide Bible lessons for these children.”

In another story shared in Chosen People’s weekly news update on March 7, the organization talks about meeting a woman from Odessa who had arrived in the country via Poland.

“Her son serves here in the Israel Defense Force. Now, she needs to draw up documents for Aliyah (becoming an Israeli citizen), which is not an easy process. We promised to be there to help in any way possible,” the ministry wrote.

It also describes how a young man who had just arrived in the country was looking for “believers. It was a sign; we prayed and decided to start a hospitality ministry for those coming from Ukraine, with a warm, safe place to stay.”

The ministry asked its followers to, "please pray that our staff in Israel will serve these new immigrants well and share the gospel with them" and to "pray for the continued movement of the Holy Spirit in the hearts of the unbelieving Jewish people of Ukraine."

Christian World reached out to Chosen People Ministries for comment.

This is a developing story.