The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion
Christian parliamentarians present Lapid with resolution to support IHRA

The resolution was presented during a meeting organized by the Israel Allies Foundation.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: MARCH 21, 2022 20:33

Updated: MARCH 21, 2022 20:34
Christian MPs present Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with a declaration promoting the "vigorous application "of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism (photo credit: AVI HAYUN)
Christian MPs present Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with a declaration promoting the “vigorous application “of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism
(photo credit: AVI HAYUN)

More than 20 Christian parliamentarians from around the world presented Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with a resolution promoting the “vigorous application” of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism on Sunday. 

The parliamentarians wrote that they “urge parliaments worldwide to adopt the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism and its 11 examples of specific prejudiced behaviors targeting the Jewish people and State of Israel, and call on lawmakers to vigorously apply the definition and its examples in the performance of their legislative, oversight, and advocacy duties.”

The resolution was presented during a meeting organized by the Israel Allies Foundation, which manages more than 50 pro-Israel caucuses around the world. Two dozen parliamentarians are in the country on the foundation’s Chairman’s Conference mission, which started on Sunday.

The Chairman's Conference was co-sponsored by Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM). 

CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa said “it is clear that the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism has become the de facto global instrument to identify Jew-hatred, so we are delighted that so many parliamentarians from around the world will work towards adopting it in their home countries. 

“CAM is helping ensure that for the first time in history, antisemitism is defined by the victims and not the perpetrators, so we welcome the Israel Allies Foundation’s role in helping to achieve this,” he said. 

Lapid spoke about the importance of Christian support of Israel to achieve its goals and how important it is that countries adopt the IHRA definition on antisemitism.

“The resolution that we presented today was signed by some of Israel’s dearest allies and legislators in governments around the world,” said IAF President Josh Reinstein. “Faith-based diplomacy is Israel’s strongest weapon in our diplomatic arsenal.”

The visitors also met on Monday with Jerusalem and Housing and Construction Minister Ze’ev Elkin and Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana. 



