Bishop-Elect Rev. Canon Rafic Nahra to be consecrated this month

The Episcopal consecration of Bishop-Elect Rev. Canon Rafic Nahra as the Titular Bishop of Verbe and Patriarchal Vicar in Israel will take place on Saturday, April 30, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. in the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth at the hands of H.B. Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem who will serve as the principal consecrator; H.E. Bishop William Shomali, Patriarchal Vicar in Jerusalem; and H.E. Thibault Verny, auxiliary bishop of Paris.

A second new bishop, Bishop-Elect Rev. Canon Jamal Daibes, will be consecrated on May 6. His consecration will take place next to the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem. Pizzaballa will be the principal consecrator. He is becoming the Titular Bishop of Patara and Patriarchal Vicar in Jordan.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Nahra will receive the greetings at the Latin Vicariate in Nazareth, next to the Basilica of the Annunciation, on Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3. Daibes will celebrate his first Pontifical Mass on May 8 in the church of the Visitation in Zababdeh.