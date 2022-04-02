The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Bishop-Elect Rev. Canon Rafic Nahra to be consecrated this month

Bishop-Elect Rev. Canon Jamal Daibes will be consecrated in May.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 2, 2022 13:55
Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth (photo credit: FLICKR)
Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth
(photo credit: FLICKR)

The Episcopal consecration of Bishop-Elect Rev. Canon Rafic Nahra as the Titular Bishop of Verbe and Patriarchal Vicar in Israel will take place on Saturday, April 30, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said. 

The event will take place at 5 p.m. in the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth at the hands of H.B. Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem who will serve as the principal consecrator; H.E. Bishop William Shomali, Patriarchal Vicar in Jerusalem; and H.E. Thibault Verny, auxiliary bishop of Paris.

A second new bishop, Bishop-Elect Rev. Canon Jamal Daibes, will be consecrated on May 6. His consecration will take place next to the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem. Pizzaballa will be the principal consecrator. He is becoming the Titular Bishop of Patara and Patriarchal Vicar in Jordan.

Nahra will receive the greetings at the Latin Vicariate in Nazareth, next to the Basilica of the Annunciation, on Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3. Daibes will celebrate his first Pontifical Mass on May 8 in the church of the Visitation in Zababdeh.



Tags Bethlehem Jerusalem Nazareth greek orthodox church Catholic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region
5

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by