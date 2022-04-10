Holy Week celebrations in Jerusalem - the full schedule

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has shared a list of upcoming events to celebrate the Holy Week in Jerusalem. Some events may be live-streamed. For full details, visit the Christian Media Center.

All times listed correspond to local time in Jerusalem.

Sunday, April 10 | 8 a.m. | Church of the Holy Sepulchre

The blessing and procession of the Palms will precede the Pontifical Mass, celebrated in front of the Edicule, with the participation of His Beatitude, Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa. The traditional Palm Sunday procession from Betphage (Mount of Olives) to the Church of St. Anne (Old City) will begin at 2:30 p.m., led by the Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Throughout Holy Week, the Custody also offers daily services in various locations in and around Jerusalem, some of which are listed below.

Monday, April 11

5th Station: Masses at 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Holy Sepulchre: Mass in Arabic at 7 a.m. at Calvary | Solemn Mass at 8 a.m. | Daily procession at 5 p.m.

Bethany (Saint Lazarus) | Mass at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12 | Holy Sepulchre

The Office of the Passion will be sung during the 8 a.m. Mass and the procession will take place at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13

The Office of the Passion will be sung in Gethsemane and at the Holy Sepulchre during the 8 a.m. Mass (with the daily procession).

At 10 a.m., an exposition and veneration of the scourging column will be offered to the faithful in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel.

At 4 p.m., the First Vespers of Holy Thursday will be celebrated with the participation of the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Mgr Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

Thursday, April 14 | Lord's Supper | Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Pizzaballa will attend the Mass commemorating the Last Supper, which will be followed by a procession of the Blessed Sacrament.

Pizzaballa will also be present for the divine office to be celebrated in the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre at 2:45 p.m.

The pilgrimage to the Cenacle will start from St. Saviour's (New Gate), for the washing of the feet ceremony and the visit to the Orthodox churches of St. James and St. Mark | Led by the Custos | 3:10 p.m.

A solemn mass will also be celebrated in Saint Saviour's at 5:30 p.m.

Holy Hour service | Basilica of All Nations in Gethsemane | 9 p.m.

Friday, April 15 | Passion of the Lord

The celebration of the Passion of Our Lord will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Calvary (Holy Sepulchre), in the presence of Pizzaballa. The patriarch will also attend the divine office celebrated at 4 p.m. at the Holy Sepulchre.

Procession of the Way of the Cross along the Via Dolorosa | 11:30 a.m.

The Franciscans will lead one of the most moving ceremonies taking place only in Jerusalem, the funeral procession of Our Lord | Holy Sepulchre | 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 | Holy Saturday

Easter Vigil | Holy Sepulchre 7:30 a.m.

Solemn entry and procession of Pizzaballah | 3:30 p.m.

Vespers | 6 p.m.

The Holy Saturday service celebrating the resurrection of the Lord will begin on the night of Holy Saturday to Easter Sunday at 12:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 17 | Easter Sunday

After an entrance to the Holy Sepulcher at 7.30 a.m., Pizzaballa will participate in a solemn mass at 8 a.m., followed by a solemn procession.

The daily procession will take place at 5 p.m.

Monday, April 18 | Easter Monday

Mass at Emmaus Nicopolis | 6 p.m.

Mass at the Holy Sepulchre | 8 a.m.

Custos of the Holy Land will preside over a Pontifical Mass | site of Emmaus (QuBeiBeh) at 10 a.m. | Vespers at 2:30 p.m.

Daily procession at the Holy Sepulchre | 5 p.m.

These events were first listed on the Latin Patriarchate website and can be found in their original format here. The Holy Week image is also courtesy of the Latin Patriarchate and used with permission.