The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Holy Week celebrations in Jerusalem - the full schedule

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 10, 2022 04:50
Holy Week image (illustrative) (photo credit: LATIN PATRIARCHATE OF JERUSALEM)
Holy Week image (illustrative)
(photo credit: LATIN PATRIARCHATE OF JERUSALEM)

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has shared a list of upcoming events to celebrate the Holy Week in Jerusalem. Some events may be live-streamed. For full details, visit the Christian Media Center.

All times listed correspond to local time in Jerusalem.

Sunday, April 10 | 8 a.m. | Church of the Holy Sepulchre

The blessing and procession of the Palms will precede the Pontifical Mass, celebrated in front of the Edicule, with the participation of His Beatitude, Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa. The traditional Palm Sunday procession from Betphage (Mount of Olives) to the Church of St. Anne (Old City) will begin at 2:30 p.m., led by the Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Throughout Holy Week, the Custody also offers daily services in various locations in and around Jerusalem, some of which are listed below.

Monday, April 11

  • 5th Station: Masses at 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. 
  • Holy Sepulchre: Mass in Arabic at 7 a.m. at Calvary | Solemn Mass at 8 a.m. | Daily procession at 5 p.m.
  • Bethany (Saint Lazarus) | Mass at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12 | Holy Sepulchre 

The Office of the Passion will be sung during the 8 a.m. Mass and the procession will take place at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13 

  • The Office of the Passion will be sung in Gethsemane and at the Holy Sepulchre during the 8 a.m. Mass (with the daily procession).
  • At 10 a.m., an exposition and veneration of the scourging column will be offered to the faithful in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel.
  • At 4 p.m., the First Vespers of Holy Thursday will be celebrated with the participation of the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Mgr Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

Thursday, April 14 | Lord's Supper | Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Pizzaballa will attend the Mass commemorating the Last Supper, which will be followed by a procession of the Blessed Sacrament.

  • Pizzaballa will also be present for the divine office to be celebrated in the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre at 2:45 p.m.
  • The pilgrimage to the Cenacle will start from St. Saviour's (New Gate), for the washing of the feet ceremony and the visit to the Orthodox churches of St. James and St. Mark | Led by the Custos | 3:10 p.m.
  • A solemn mass will also be celebrated in Saint Saviour's at 5:30 p.m.
  • Holy Hour service | Basilica of All Nations in Gethsemane | 9 p.m.

Friday, April 15 | Passion of the Lord

The celebration of the Passion of Our Lord will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Calvary (Holy Sepulchre), in the presence of Pizzaballa. The patriarch will also attend the divine office celebrated at 4 p.m. at the Holy Sepulchre.

  • Procession of the Way of the Cross along the Via Dolorosa | 11:30 a.m.
  • The Franciscans will lead one of the most moving ceremonies taking place only in Jerusalem, the funeral procession of Our Lord | Holy Sepulchre | 8:10 p.m. 

Saturday, April 16 | Holy Saturday 

  • Easter Vigil | Holy Sepulchre 7:30 a.m.
  • Solemn entry and procession of Pizzaballah | 3:30 p.m.
  • Vespers | 6 p.m.
  • The Holy Saturday service celebrating the resurrection of the Lord will begin on the night of Holy Saturday to Easter Sunday at 12:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 17 | Easter Sunday

  • After an entrance to the Holy Sepulcher at 7.30 a.m., Pizzaballa will participate in a solemn mass at 8 a.m., followed by a solemn procession.
  • The daily procession will take place at 5 p.m.

Monday, April 18 | Easter Monday

  • Mass at Emmaus Nicopolis | 6 p.m. 
  • Mass at the Holy Sepulchre | 8 a.m.
  • Custos of the Holy Land will preside over a Pontifical Mass | site of Emmaus (QuBeiBeh) at 10 a.m. | Vespers at 2:30 p.m.
  • Daily procession at the Holy Sepulchre | 5 p.m.

These events were first listed on the Latin Patriarchate website and can be found in their original format here. The Holy Week image is also courtesy of the Latin Patriarchate and used with permission.



Tags easter in jerusalem Easter Sunday Easter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
5

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by