Yair Netanyahu reminds followers: Jesus was Jewish

Netanyahu said Passover, Easter share "ancient and common root"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 06:08
Leonardo Da Vinci's Last Supper (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Leonardo Da Vinci's Last Supper
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The son of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reminded his 132,000 Twitter followers on Sunday that Jesus was Jewish and the last supper was a Passover dinner.

In a two-tweet series published around 2 p.m. Israel time, Netanyahu wrote, “This year Easter and Passover are celebrated on the same day. You might not know it, but the ‘last supper’ was actually the celebration of the ‘Passover Seder’ by Jesus and his disciples (all of whom were Jewish). The supper took place in Mount Zion in Jerusalem, the place were [sic] the word  ‘Zionism’ comes from. 

“In many European languages, the word for ‘Easter’ is similar to ‘Passover,’’' Netanyahu continued. “for example - Påske in Norwegian. This shows the ancient connection and common root of Eater [sic] and Passover and of Judaism and Christianity.”

The tweet included a picture of the last supper.

Passover began this year at sundown on April 16 with the Seder and runs for eight days. Easter was celebrated on the Gregorian calendar on April 17. Those who follow the Julian calendar will celebrate it next Sunday, April 24.

Tens of thousands of Jews and Christians celebrated their holidays in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday at the Western Wall, Church of the Holy Sepulchre and other religious sites.

YAIR NETANYAHU, during his appearance on a Norwegian TV channel. (Credit: Courtesy)YAIR NETANYAHU, during his appearance on a Norwegian TV channel. (Credit: Courtesy)


