Holy Fire ceremony takes place without incident - photos

Hundreds of police officers deployed Saturday afternoon throughout the Old City of Jerusalem, taking actions in order to secure the participants in the Holy Fire Ceremony, which took place in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Israel Police said.

Later, the police announced that "the Holy Fire ceremony ... safely took place during the passing hours in Jerusalem" and shared photos from the event.

Police secure the Holy Fire ceremony on April 23, 2022. (Credit: Israel Police)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Police secured the Holy Fire ceremony on April 23, 2022. (Credit: Israel Police)

This year, police limited participation to 1,000 people in the church and 500 on its outskirts in an effort to avoid a security or other disaster, sparking anger and frustration by church leaders.

The Palestinian Authority defended the Christians: “The State of Palestine rejects, in the strongest terms, Israel’s illegitimate decision to impose additional punitive restrictions on the entry of Christian pilgrims and worshippers to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher during the sacred service of Orthodox Easte,” the PA tweeted on Thursday.

The State of Palestine rejects, in the strongest terms, Israel’s illegitimate decision to impose additional punitive restrictions on the entry of Christian pilgrims and worshippers to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher during the sacred service of Orthodox Easter; pic.twitter.com/ly2PRfRkdp — State of Palestine - MFA (@pmofa) April 22, 2022

In a release, the PA accused Israel of “violating the status quo, upending centuries of Christian heritage and Palestinian traditions.”

Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh attended the ceremony, noting in a Twitter post that he only managed to enter the Church of the Holy Sepulchre "after many delays and crossing dozens of police checkpoints that detained the people and harassed them."

He wrote that "under Israeli occupation only Zionist settlers freedom to celebrate their feasts in #Jerusalem. Today I accompanied our people through the barriers imposed by armed Israeli forces in the Old City, despite the oppression our resilient people celebrated #HolyFire Saturday.

"Yes to freedom of religion and worship not to occupation and racism," the MK concluded.

Holy Fire ceremony 2022 (Credit: Israel Police)

The Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony took place on Saturday and Easter on Sunday. Orthodox Christians follow the Julian calendar. Those who follow the Gregorian calendar, including Protestant Christians, celebrated Easter on April 17.