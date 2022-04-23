The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Holy Fire ceremony takes place without incident - photos

Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh attended the event: "Yes to freedom of religion."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 23, 2022 15:19

Updated: APRIL 23, 2022 15:49
Holy Fire ceremony 2022 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Holy Fire ceremony 2022
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Hundreds of police officers deployed Saturday afternoon throughout the Old City of Jerusalem, taking actions in order to secure the participants in the Holy Fire Ceremony, which took place in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Israel Police said.

Later, the police announced that "the Holy Fire ceremony ... safely took place during the passing hours in Jerusalem" and shared photos from the event.

Police secure the Holy Fire ceremony on April 23, 2022. (Credit: Israel Police)Police secure the Holy Fire ceremony on April 23, 2022. (Credit: Israel Police)

Police secured the Holy Fire ceremony on April 23, 2022. (Credit: Israel Police)Police secured the Holy Fire ceremony on April 23, 2022. (Credit: Israel Police)

This year, police limited participation to 1,000 people in the church and 500 on its outskirts in an effort to avoid a security or other disaster, sparking anger and frustration by church leaders.

The Palestinian Authority defended the Christians: “The State of Palestine rejects, in the strongest terms, Israel’s illegitimate  decision to impose additional punitive restrictions on the entry of Christian pilgrims and worshippers to  the Church of the Holy Sepulcher during the sacred service of Orthodox Easte,” the PA tweeted on Thursday.

In a release, the PA accused Israel of “violating the status quo, upending centuries of Christian heritage and Palestinian traditions.”

Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh attended the ceremony, noting in a Twitter post that he only managed to enter the Church of the Holy Sepulchre "after many delays and crossing dozens of police checkpoints that detained the people and harassed them."

He wrote that "under Israeli occupation only Zionist settlers freedom to celebrate their feasts in #Jerusalem. Today I accompanied our people through the barriers imposed by armed Israeli forces in the Old City, despite the oppression our resilient people celebrated #HolyFire Saturday.

"Yes to freedom of religion and worship not to occupation and racism," the MK concluded.

Holy Fire ceremony 2022 (Credit: Israel Police)Holy Fire ceremony 2022 (Credit: Israel Police)

The Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony took place on Saturday and Easter on Sunday. Orthodox Christians follow the Julian calendar. Those who follow the Gregorian calendar, including Protestant Christians, celebrated Easter on April 17.



Tags easter in jerusalem Church of the Holy Sepulchre Easter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Noam Chomsky: Ukraine must make concessions to Russia's demands

NOAM CHOMSKY is accused by the author of numerous inaccuracies and the projection of ‘a crippling ideological rigidity.’
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by