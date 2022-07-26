The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Pope apology tour of Canada continues with stadium Mass

As the crowd was awaiting the pope's arrival, that theme was reflected in a talk by Phil Fontaine a residential school survivor.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 26, 2022 19:02

Updated: JULY 26, 2022 19:03
Pope Francis waves at local residence outside the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples during his visit to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada July 25, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol)
Pope Francis waves at local residence outside the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples during his visit to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada July 25, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol)

 Pope Francis celebrates a stadium Mass on Tuesday, his first big open-air event on a trip to Canada centered around apologizing for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools that tried to erase native cultures.

The Mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium takes place on the day the Roman Catholic Church marks the feast of the grandparents of Jesus.

Francis is expected to repeat his frequent appeals to younger generations to cherish their elders and learn from them, a custom still revered in indigenous communities but waning in many Western societies.

As the crowd was awaiting the pope's arrival, that theme was reflected in a talk by Phil Fontaine, a former Assembly of First Nations National Chief and a residential school survivor.

"It's every bit about them as it is about us"

Phil Fontaine

"It's every bit about them as it is about us," Fontaine told the crowd, referring to the respect indigenous people have for their elders.

People wait for Pope Francis ahead of a mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada July 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)People wait for Pope Francis ahead of a mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada July 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)

Fontaine, who was among the indigenous leaders who met the pope at the Vatican earlier this year and invited him to come to Canada, reflected on Francis' visit on Monday to Maskwacis, which was formerly home to two residential schools.

The Pope's apology

There, the pope issued a historic apology, calling the Church's role in schools and the forced cultural assimilation they attempted a "deplorable evil" and "disastrous error."

"I want to say to you my friends that what we really are talking about is forgiveness. We will never reach reconciliation without forgiveness," Fontaine said.

"We will never forget but we must forgive. We invite the Catholic Church to rebuild the fractured relationship it had with us, for us and for all Canadians."

In the afternoon, Francis, who is using a wheelchair and a cane because of a knee ailment, is due to visit Lac Ste. Anne, a pilgrimage site about 70 km (44 miles) west of Edmonton popular with both indigenous Canadian Catholics and those of European origin.

More than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and brought to residential schools. Many were starved, beaten for speaking their native languages and sexually abused in a system that Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission called "cultural genocide."

Indigenous leaders as well as survivors of the schools said that while the pope's apology evoked strong emotions and was a highly significant step towards reconciliation, more action needed to be taken by the Church and the government.

"You can't just say, 'I am sorry,' and walk away. There has to be effort, and there has to be work in more meaningful actions behind words," said Nakota Sioux Nation Chief Tony Alexis.

On Wednesday, the pope will travel to Quebec City for the more institutional part of his visit, meeting with government officials and diplomats.

On his way back to Rome on Friday, he will stop for a few hours in Iqaluit in the Canadian Arctic, where indigenous affairs will return to the fore.

The Iqaluit area is one of the fastest-warming parts of North America and there the pope is expected to address the dangers of climate change.



Tags canada christianity Pope Pope Francis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
2

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Blood thickness can predict risk of COVID death - study

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by