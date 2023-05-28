The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Catholics celebrate 'miracle' as body of long-dead nun found 'incorrupt'

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster died at the age of 95 but 4 years later, her body seemingly hasn't decayed. This "incorruptibility" has in the past been seen as a sign of sainthood.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 28, 2023 09:59
A Catholic nun is seen praying (Illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Catholic nun is seen praying (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The recently exhumed corpse of a nun in Missouri was found to seemingly be devoid of any signs of decay, sparking throngs of pilgrims to come to view the "incorrupt" body, the Catholic News Agency reported.

The corpse in question belongs to Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, a nun who founded the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of the Apostles, at the age of 70.

Lancaster passed away at the age of 95 on May 29, 2019, and her corpse was recently exhumed four years after her passing, per a long-standing tradition to move her remains inside the chapel. However, despite having been buried for four years in a wooden coffin and not being embalmed, Lancaster's corpse was seemingly intact and with no signs of decay, the news agency said.

No answers as to why body didn't decay

While the circumstances surrounding Lancaster's corpse have yet to be verified or understood, the Catholic Church is aware of it and is looking into the matter.

In a statement, the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph said it was working to conduct a thorough investigation.

Christian prayer (Illustrative). (credit: Grant Whitty/Unsplash) Christian prayer (Illustrative). (credit: Grant Whitty/Unsplash)

The diocese said that the case of a corpse not decaying, which the Catholics have dubbed "incorruptibility," has precedence in the faith and has been verified before – in fact, it is often seen as a sign that the deceased is worthy of being canonized as a saint.

However, the diocese added that cases of incorruptibility are very rare and there has yet to be any work for Lancaster to be canonized as a saint

Who was Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster?

Born to a Catholic family in Missouri, Lancaster supposedly had a mystical encounter with Jesus early in her life and would live out her life within the Christian clergy, the Catholic News Agency reported.

The order she founded would later gain fame for their adherence to Benedictine Rule and for making waves in the music scene for their hymn albums and Gregorian chant music.



Tags christianity Catholic corpses Christians catholic church
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
3

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
4

How Israel exposed and destroyed Islamic Jihad rocket production sites in Gaza

Smoke rises above buildings After air strikes by Israeli warplanes, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by