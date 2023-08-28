The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
At least 14 killed in militant attack on Congo church- local official

In the Ituri province, some 3 million people are in desperate need of aid, according to a UN humanitarian agency.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 20:20
A Congolese girl covers her head as she in Rhoe camp for the internally displaced people (IDPs) in Djugu's territory, Ituri's province, north-east of the Democratic Republic of Congo April 19, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Congolese girl covers her head as she in Rhoe camp for the internally displaced people (IDPs) in Djugu's territory, Ituri's province, north-east of the Democratic Republic of Congo April 19, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

At least 14 people were killed in the eastern Congolese province of Ituri on Sunday, after militants attacked worshippers praying in a church, a local official and a civil society leader said on Monday.

The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) group, one of many militias operating in the conflict-ridden east, was behind the attack, Djugu territory administrator Ruphin Mapela and civil society leader Dieudonne Lossa told Reuters.

They said that 9 civilians, 4 assailants and a soldier were killed.

What is the role of the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) group?

CODECO claims to defend the interests of Lendu farmers, who have long been in conflict with Hema herders.

A United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) armoured personnel carrier (APC) drives through a road in Rhoe camp for the internally displaced people (IDPs) in Djugu's territory, Ituri's province, north-east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (credit: REUTERS)

The CODECO raids have worsened a longstanding humanitarian crisis in Ituri province, where some 3 million people are in desperate need of aid, according to a UN humanitarian agency.



