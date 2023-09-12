Papal envoy heads for China on Ukraine peace mission

Papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi will be in China from Wednesday to Friday this week as part of a diplomatic effort to achieve peace in Ukraine, the Vatican said, confirming earlier Italian media reports.

"The visit represents a further stage in the mission desired by the Pope to support humanitarian initiatives and the search for paths that can lead to a just peace", the Vatican said in a statement on Tuesday.

The cardinal already visited Kyiv and Moscow in June and traveled to Washington the following month as part of his attempts to facilitate a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Delegation to Beijing

Italian daily La Repubblica said Zuppi was likely to meet "top institutional leaders" in Beijing, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang.