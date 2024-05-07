'God has intervened': Gun failure saves Pittsburgh church pastor from shooter

Pastor Glenn Germany was delivering a sermon on Sunday in a Pittsburgh-based church when a gunman attempted to shoot him, according to multiple media reports from the past week. However, Germany was left unharmed as the gun failed to fire and a church congregant was able to stop the shooter.

Bernard J. Polite, the 26-year-old alleged shooter, reportedly claimed "God made me do it" and that he planned to "wait to be arrested," according to court documents cited by Sky News.

A shooting victim was identified nearby in North Braddock, according to police. The body was identified as 56-year-old Derek Polite.

Polite reportedly smiled before attempting to fire a bullet at Germany, during the live-streamed sermon at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church.

One of the church’s congregants reportedly wrestled Polite to the floor before he was able to cause further harm. He remained under restraint until officers arrived to arrest him.

'God has intervened'

"I am feeling grateful that I woke up this morning and that I am here, it could have gone an opposite direction," Mr Germany said on Monday. "But God has intervened and I am grateful for him."