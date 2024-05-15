Christian leaders to hold day of prayer for Israel this weekend

Leaders from diverse Christian communities are calling on churches across the United States to join in a collective prayer for Israel on Sunday, May 19. Organized by the Family Research Council and supported by a wide range of Christian organizations, the initiative seeks to galvanize support for Israel amidst its current challenges.

Tony Perkins, President of the Family Research Council, shared insights from his recent visit to Israel, where he met with survivors of the October 7 attack and families of the hostages. Perkins also held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who emphasized the crucial role of American support during these trying times.

'Prayers can impact Israel's spiritual and political challenges'

"The solidarity and prayers from our communities can profoundly impact the spiritual and political challenges Israel faces today," Perkins stated. He stressed the importance of demonstrating unified support through prayer, highlighting the event as a testament to the strong bonds between American Christians and Israel.

Illustrative image of a bible. (credit: PEXELS)

The coalition includes notable Christian leaders such as Michele Bachmann, former US Representative and active participant in the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, an event fostering global prayer for the peace of Jerusalem. Mario Bramnick of the Latino Coalition for Israel, which works to strengthen Latino support for Israel, and Dr. Tim Clinton of the American Association of Christian Counselors, known for integrating faith into mental health practices, are also crucial organizers.

Additional participants from various denominations, including pastors from evangelical and Pentecostal traditions, represent a broad spectrum of American Christianity. Figures such as Jentezen Franklin of Free Chapel, known for his charismatic preaching, and Dr. Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church, a leader in the Southern Baptist community, are involved.

The event, "Pray For & Stand With Israel," will feature particular segments during Sunday services dedicated to praying for Israel’s peace, prosperity, and protection. This national day of prayer not only reflects a spiritual commitment but also underscores the geopolitical alliances valued by both nations.

The coalition encouraged Churches interested in participating to register and find more information at [Pray and Stand with Israel].