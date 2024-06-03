Pakistan army promotes first Christian woman to brigadier general

Pakistan’s army confirmed on Saturday that Helen Mary Roberts of the Pakistan Army Medical Corps was promoted to brigadier general, making her the first woman from a minority community to achieve that rank in over seven decades.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Roberts, praising her hard work and dedication. Her achievement is proof of Pakistani women’s ability to excel in any field, Sharif said.

Pakistan’s Christian community is the second-largest minority in the Muslim-majority nation. Christians have made significant contributions to Pakistan’s military, holding important roles across medical, engineering, and combat units.

Christians in Pakistan

Arshad Gill, an Islamabad-based Christian rights activist, told The Media Line that Roberts’ promotion serves as an inspiration for the Christian community and for Pakistan as a whole.

“Her achievement aligns with the broader vision of a diverse and cohesive Pakistan, where individuals from all backgrounds can aspire to reach the highest levels of service and leadership,” Gill said. Pakistani Christians attend Easter Sunday service, at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church of Pakistan, in Karachi, Pakistan March 31, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)